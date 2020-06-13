15 Apartments for rent in Hattiesburg, MS📍
Downtown Hattiesburg
11 Units Available
Hub City Lofts America Building
207 East Front Street, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$750
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
A resurrected beauty located on the corner of Front Street and Short Street, The America Building (previously the Ross Building) provides a creative alternative for your urban lifestyle.
2 Units Available
Piedmont Park
78 Wisteria Dr, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$604
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$858
1281 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
8 Units Available
Parkwest
12 Park Pl, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$904
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1578 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,104
1383 sqft
The Grand Theatre and Interstate 59 are only moments from this community, but it's likely the garages, tanning salon, swimming pool, and fitness center that appeal to residents. Apartments feature breakfast bars and hardwood flooring.
21 Units Available
The Met
27 Lake Forgetful Dr., Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1324 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring stainless-steel appliances, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include an outdoor kitchen, a gym, and a pool. In West Hattiesburg near Longleaf Trace and Veteran Memorial Park.
15 Units Available
The Reserve at Park Place
29 Park Pl, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$955
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1301 sqft
The University of Southern Mississippi and Shadow Ridge Golf Club are easily accessible to this community. Courtesy officers, a fitness center and billiards room are some of the amenities. Units feature walk-in closets and security systems.
32 Units Available
Breckenridge Park
100 Breckenridge Dr, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$854
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,094
1288 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off of I-59. Residents live in units with dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym, pool, sauna and tennis court.
12 Units Available
Cross Creek Village
75 Cross Creek Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$985
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1287 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at Cross Creek Village Apartments. Our intimate community provides an atmosphere of elegant serenity along with all of the conveniences you'd expect from a top-notch apartment community.
1 Unit Available
Park Pines
447 William Carey Parkway, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$858
1339 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
1 Unit Available
2300 Lincoln Road
2300 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg, MS
2 Bedrooms
$909
1100 sqft
Arbor Walk Apartments is tucked among mature trees in a peaceful, residential area.
The Heights - Avenues
1 Unit Available
711 Myrtle Street
711 Myrtle Street, Hattiesburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1024 sqft
Single Family Home
Jamestown - Lincoln
1 Unit Available
2904 Laramie Circle
2904 Laramie Circle, Hattiesburg, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1675 sqft
2904 Laramie - 3bd/2ba home w/ large yard and spacious covered porch $1295/mo.; $1295 dep. This beautifully remodeled home has TONS of space. The living room is nice and large with space for a formal dining area if desired.
Results within 5 miles of Hattiesburg
1 Unit Available
1066 Monroe Road 5
1066 Monroe Road, Forrest County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$500
910 sqft
This newly remodeled trailer sits with six other trailers and a house in a beautiful lot nestled with pine trees. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on your porch while watching the clouds pass you by.
1 Unit Available
37 Autumn Ridge
37 Autumn Ridge, Lamar County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo With Fenced Yard - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is conveniently located close to the square and the University campus. It is pet friendly and has a fenced in yard area.
1 Unit Available
209 DIXIE AVE - 3
209 Dixie Ave, Petal, MS
2 Bedrooms
$575
750 sqft
These are 4-plexes in a 24 unit complex with units available upstairs and downstairs. Appliances included are stove, dishwasher and refrigerator and have washer/dryer hook-ups. They have an open floor plan with eat in bar.
Results within 10 miles of Hattiesburg
1 Unit Available
78 Shelby Speights Drive - 1
78 Shelby Speights Drive, Purvis, MS
Studio
$695
1500 sqft
This completely remodeled building was the former Masons Lodge Building. Much history around the structure. This building could have many different uses. 1,500 sf.
In Hattiesburg, the median rent is $668 for a studio, $769 for a 1-bedroom, $936 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,251 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hattiesburg, check out our monthly Hattiesburg Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hattiesburg area include University of Southern Mississippi, and William Carey University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.