desoto county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:23 AM
135 Apartments for rent in DeSoto County, MS📍
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 05:19 AM
3 Units Available
The Vineyards Olive Branch
9400 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS
1 Bedroom
$935
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1245 sqft
Modern apartments with air conditioning nestled in the heart of Olive Branch near the country club, middle school, and city park. Two swimming pools, two fitness centers, two billiards rooms, and two playgrounds.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
4355 Shadow Ridge Drive
4355 Shadow Ridge Drive, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1350 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
4596 Fontaine Place
4596 Fontaine Place, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1327 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4315 Ravenwood Park W.
4315 Ravenwood Cove, Horn Lake, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1655 sqft
4315 Ravenwood Park W. - Self Tour Available + All appliances + Spacious Bedrooms - Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Horn Lake Mississippi is now available for rent.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6608 Lake Forest Drive
6608 Lake Forest Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2400 sqft
6608 Lake Forest Drive Available 07/24/20 Beautiful, in ground pool! - Come checkout this beautiful home on the water with spectacular lake views.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7339 Fox Creek Drive
7339 Fox Creek Drive, DeSoto County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2400 sqft
Fox Creek Subdivision - Beautiful home in Fox Creek subdivision ready for you. New flooring, fresh paint. Formal dining room, soaring ceilings in den with fireplace.New cabinets in kitchen with breakfast bar and view of the fenced back yard.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
126 Colonial Drive
126 Colonial Drive, DeSoto County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1992 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!!!! - Located a little over a mile south of the Hernando Square you will find this gem of a property! New exterior paint! New interior paint! New garage door! New ROOF! New Flooring! New kitchen counter tops! This home is
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
97 Pepperbrook Cove
97 Pepperbrook Cove, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1417 sqft
97 Pepperbrook Cove Available 08/01/20 Rare Find coming soon!! - This lovely home located in Southhaven Mississippi is just waiting for you. It will not be available until first week of August.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7241 Black Oak Dr
7241 Black Oak Drive, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
7241 Black Oak Dr Available 08/15/20 Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent with 2 Car Garage! - More pics to come! To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4035 Shinault Cove
4035 Shinault Lane, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,860
2206 sqft
Now Leasing A Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Olive Branch, Great Schools - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7185 Crepe Myrtle Dr
7185 Crepe Myrtle Drive, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1501 sqft
7185 Crape Myrtle Dr - Coming Soon + Available 7/13/2020 +Stunning Olive Branch Home - You'll love this gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Alexander's Crossing Subdivision of Olive Branch.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8323 Westbrook Drive
8323 Westbrook Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
3100 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328752 to view more pictures of this property.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
2060 Pryne Dr
2060 Pryne Street, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1250 sqft
This is a great place to call home! One-story, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms home with all of the comforts you could want from the inside out --- so come to see why this one won't be available long! Call Reedy and Company for more information (901)
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
9091 Kaitlyn Dr S
9091 Kaitlyn Drive South, Walls, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1361 sqft
This wonderful single-family, 1-story home has been recently renovated and is ready for move in! Features include an open kitchen perfect for cooking up your favorites, a comfortable family room, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plenty of storage,
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3978 Log Fence Cove
3978 Log Fence Cv, Southaven, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Available Now for Immediate Move In - Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home located in Southaven, MS.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
9456 VILLAGE POINTE
9456 Village Pt, Olive Branch, MS
2 Bedrooms
$995
This home is priced to rent and won't be around for long. Apply now, while the house is being renovated and updated. Always apply for your home with the help of one of our leasing specialists.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2713 Graystone Drive
2713 Graystone Drive, Southaven, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2127 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/330462 to view more pictures of this property. Southaven - Desoto Central School District.
1 of 17
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
7305 Lucia Lane
7305 Lucia Lane, DeSoto County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1638 sqft
Available for immediate move in, there is plenty to love about this stylish home! For starters, the inviting living room features shimmering, deep cherry finish flooring and a loads of updates.
1 of 44
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4067 Robinson Crossing
4067 Robinson Crossing, DeSoto County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
4352 sqft
For more information, contact Ellen Thornton at (901) 283-4806. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/330181 to view more pictures of this property. Olive Branch-Desoto Central School District.
1 of 17
Last updated June 2 at 07:43 PM
1 Unit Available
4921 Graham Lake Drive
4921 Graham Lake Drive, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1850 sqft
There is much to love about this move-in ready home. Upon entry, you'll discover a vast Great Room with a corner fireplace.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4728 Bobo Place
4728 Bobo Place, Olive Branch, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2732 sqft
For more information, contact Brenda Swanger at (662) 404-0679. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/northms/328676 to view more pictures of this property. Open floor plan. One story Hm. W/ expandable for storage.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6520 Forrest Grove
6520 Forest Grove Lane, Lynchburg, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
6520 Forrest Grove Available 05/16/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LAKE VIEWS! - Beautiful home located in Walls. 3 bedroom 2 bath. Two car garage, enjoyable size sun room and fenced in backyard.
1 of 12
Last updated May 12 at 09:25 AM
1 Unit Available
10255 CURTIS DRIVE
10255 Curtis Drive, Olive Branch, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1218 sqft
Available Now! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental located in Olive Branch Mississippi is a must see. This rental has been renovated with new paint, fixtures, updated plumbing, updated kitchen, and new kitchen appliances.
