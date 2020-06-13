/
9 Apartments for rent in Tupelo, MS📍
Mill at McCullough
3400 McCullough Blvd, Tupelo, MS
1 Bedroom
$950
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1079 sqft
Luxury apartments in a gated community with a 24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and social meeting room. DirecTV, high-speed Internet, and gourmet kitchens in each suite.
Vista Ridge
699 Nation Hills Drive, Tupelo, MS
1 Bedroom
$925
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About $500 Off Rent Specials LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE! Come see Vista Ridge Apartments today to experience all this great community has to offer. Check out the convenient, peaceful and gated location.
1524 Central
1524 Central Ave, Tupelo, MS
2 Bedrooms
$800
- (RLNE5437471)
813 S Green Street
813 South Green Street, Tupelo, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Cute 3 bdrm 1 bth House in Historic Mill Village - Property Id: 236055 Available Now! Enjoy Exciting Downtown living in Historic Mill Village Tupelo. Totally redone, all brand new appliances including new washer and dryer. New heating and air.
169 W. Garrison
169 W Garrison Dr, Lee County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$550
1216 sqft
mobile
117 S. Garrison
117 S Garrison Dr, Lee County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$475
980 sqft
Two bedroom, one bathroom newly renovated mobile.
162 E. Garrison
162 E Garrison Dr, Lee County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$600
1344 sqft
Come enjoy a newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath place of your own.
238 West Rd
238 West Road, Verona, MS
3 Bedrooms
$875
Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home for Rent! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com. ***Our website is fully up-to-date, if you are seeing this property on another website other than northmshomes.
1508 Maple St
1508 Maple Road, Nettleton, MS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1222 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home for Rent!! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
