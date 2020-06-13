151 Apartments for rent in Pearl, MS

Neighborhoods in Pearl

Pearl is pretty well split between several central neighborhoods with more detached single-family homes and a couple of northern neighborhoods around the airport, where the proportion of apartment complexes rises, presenting more opportunities for those looking for rental apts rather than larger and more expensive houses.

Old Brandon Road / Cooper Road: This neighborhood pretty much wraps itself around the airport and has relatively high retail prices for the state. Vacancy rates are over 10% here, which makes finding a suitable place to live a lot easier. Anyone looking for a one- or two-bedroom apartment might want to start here, where travel links into Jackson are excellent.

Airport Road N / W Cross Street: This neighborhood is hardly worth mentioning given that vacancy rates are pretty much nonexistent. The neighborhood contains the airport, which more or less dominates it and leaves little space for much more. Best to start elsewhere if you're looking to move to Pearl.

Route 80 / Spring Lake Drive: The most expensive neighborhood in Pearl for both buying and renting, with a high proportion of three- to four-bedroom family homes available. To the west of the neighborhood, you'll find Spring Lake and a sprinkling of nice homes.

City Center: As you might expect, the population density in City Center is slightly higher than elsewhere, but the heavy majority of properties remain three- to four-bedroom houses. There are some apartments blocks here too, for those looking for small apartments. You'll also find Pearl Municipal Golf Course here and some excellent commuter routes to Jackson.

Colony Park Drive / S Pearson Road: Dotted with small ponds and lakes, this neighborhood stretches along the south of the city and is home to plenty of large homes, several apartment buildings and also Patrick Farms Golf Club to the east.