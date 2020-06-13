Apartment List
/
MS
/
pearl
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:35 PM

151 Apartments for rent in Pearl, MS

📍
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
1 Bedroom
$937
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$951
1341 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
809 Sensing St
809 Sensing Street, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
809 Sensing St. Pearl, MS - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with fresh paint throughout, new flooring in living room and hallway, fenced yard, and 2 car carport. Lots of storage and family time space. Pet friendly home but no inside smoking please.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
4117 Herrington Boulevard
4117 Herrington Boulevard, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1210 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
237 Patton Drive
237 Patton Drive, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2152 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
506 Marbury Street
506 Marbury Street, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1110 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
509 Bruin Avenue
509 Bruin Avenue, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1238 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
120 Oak Park Drive
120 Oak Park Drive, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1325 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
325 EAST MAGNOLIA PLACE
325 Magnolia Way, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This home looks almost new!! It has a large fenced backyard and sits on a quite street in River Ridge. This area is conveniently located to I-20 and close to shopping such as Bass Pro Shop, Sam's and the Outlet Mall.

1 of 9

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
3339 Harle Street
3339 Harle Street, Pearl, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,380
2000 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
759 Charles Street
759 Charles Street, Pearl, MS
2 Bedrooms
$800
768 sqft
759 Charles St. Pearl MS - Recently renovated! This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath can be yours today! Apply now! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5328285)
Results within 1 mile of Pearl
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
10 Units Available
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with ceramic tile floors and a W/D hookup. Ample onsite amenities, including a basketball court, tennis court, and car wash area. Near I-20. Right by Brandon City Park.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
10 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
30 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$870
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 08:20am
13 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,010
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1305 sqft
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:59am
1 Unit Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 07:55am
5 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,239
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
2 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:11am
8 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$940
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1329 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$475
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1270 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1034 Monroe St
1034 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Belhaven!! - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Beautiful Hardwood Floors Spacious rooms Covered Parking New Central HVAC (RLNE5767856)

Median Rent in Pearl

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pearl is $948, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,145.
Studio
$801
1 Bed
$948
2 Beds
$1,145
3+ Beds
$1,449
City GuidePearl
Abnormal city center: Unlike most cities and towns in Mississippi, Pearl doesn't have a town square. Instead, the old high school has been developed to house the Police Department, the city courts and city hall.

Sitting just to the southeast of Jackson (the state capital), Pearl is the 13th-largest community in Mississippi with about 25,000 residents. Given its proximity to the largest city in the state, real estate prices in Pearl are some of the highest in the state, although they certainly don't compare with prices for other higher-earning states.

Moving to Pearl

Compared to other states, home-buying and rental prices in Pearl are fairly low. You're certainly not going to be paying New York prices, but then you won't be earning New York bucks either, so it all averages out in the end. That said, a lot of the local community commutes into Jackson and the surrounding area to work, which is well known for giving people a lot of 'bang for their buck' and a good quality of life. There are plenty of detached family homes available -- about 70% of the market, in fact -- with most of them being three-bedroom houses. However, there's also plenty of high-rise apartment buildings on offer, with one-bedroom apartments and furnished apartments all just waiting to be discovered, and all at decent rental prices.

Neighborhoods in Pearl

Pearl is pretty well split between several central neighborhoods with more detached single-family homes and a couple of northern neighborhoods around the airport, where the proportion of apartment complexes rises, presenting more opportunities for those looking for rental apts rather than larger and more expensive houses.

Old Brandon Road / Cooper Road: This neighborhood pretty much wraps itself around the airport and has relatively high retail prices for the state. Vacancy rates are over 10% here, which makes finding a suitable place to live a lot easier. Anyone looking for a one- or two-bedroom apartment might want to start here, where travel links into Jackson are excellent.

Airport Road N / W Cross Street: This neighborhood is hardly worth mentioning given that vacancy rates are pretty much nonexistent. The neighborhood contains the airport, which more or less dominates it and leaves little space for much more. Best to start elsewhere if you're looking to move to Pearl.

Route 80 / Spring Lake Drive: The most expensive neighborhood in Pearl for both buying and renting, with a high proportion of three- to four-bedroom family homes available. To the west of the neighborhood, you'll find Spring Lake and a sprinkling of nice homes.

City Center: As you might expect, the population density in City Center is slightly higher than elsewhere, but the heavy majority of properties remain three- to four-bedroom houses. There are some apartments blocks here too, for those looking for small apartments. You'll also find Pearl Municipal Golf Course here and some excellent commuter routes to Jackson.

Colony Park Drive / S Pearson Road: Dotted with small ponds and lakes, this neighborhood stretches along the south of the city and is home to plenty of large homes, several apartment buildings and also Patrick Farms Golf Club to the east.

Living in Pearl

The city sits on the Pearl River, which gave it its name, and is well served by several parks and recreational facilities that the local people enjoy year round.

The city is also well served by the Jackson-Evers International Airport nearby which services 12 cities throughout the U.S. Pearl has pretty good highway connections as well. Interstate 55 and Interstate 20 connect with Jackson and other larger communities further afield. In general, people tend to commute to work in their cars as Pearl doesn't have a well-developed public transport system.

The city is home to several noteworthy natives, including the drummer Tommy Aldridge and the football players Justin Jenkins and Taylor Smith. The latter, interestingly, was also a rapper.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pearl?
In Pearl, the median rent is $801 for a studio, $948 for a 1-bedroom, $1,145 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,449 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pearl, check out our monthly Pearl Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pearl?
Some of the colleges located in the Pearl area include Jackson State University, and Mississippi College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pearl?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pearl from include Jackson, Ridgeland, Brandon, Clinton, and Flowood.

Similar Pages

Pearl 1 BedroomsPearl 2 Bedrooms
Pearl 3 BedroomsPearl Apartments with Balcony
Pearl Apartments with Pool