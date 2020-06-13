AL
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

5 Apartments for rent in Starkville, MS

Verified

Last updated June 11 at 02:04pm
$
14 Units Available
21 Apartments
21 Ace Ave, Starkville, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$467
1242 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$409
1396 sqft
Within walking distance of Mississippi State University. Resort-like pool and courtyard provided. On-site fitness center, tanning bed and tech center. Controlled access. Pool and rec room provided. Modern interiors with ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
The Social Block and Townhomes
110 Lincoln Green, Starkville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$878
1250 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1191 sqft
Cool off in our outdoor swimming pool on a hot day or relax poolside in one of our reclining lounge chairs. Get some friends together for a game of basketball, volleyball, or tennis; we have on-site courts for each.
Last updated October 11 at 08:24pm
Contact for Availability
The Social Campus
14 Mary Lee Ln, Starkville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1149 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,916
1612 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Social Campus in Starkville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Lummus Dr.
108 Lummus Dr, Starkville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
108 Lummus Dr. Available 07/05/20 108 Lummus - Minutes from MSU campus and downtown Starkville. Two bed, one bath two story apartment with a courtyard on the back of the unit All major appliances included Utilities not included. Pool access included.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 South Nash St.
203 South Nash Street, Starkville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
203 South Nash St. Available 08/05/20 203 South Nash - Minutes from MSU campus and downtown Starkville. Two bed, one bath apartment All major appliances included Utilities not included. Pool access included.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Starkville?
The average rent price for Starkville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,080.
What cities do people live in to commute to Starkville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Starkville from include Tupelo, and Columbus.

