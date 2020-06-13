5 Apartments for rent in Starkville, MS📍
Last updated June 11 at 02:04pm
14 Units Available
21 Apartments
21 Ace Ave, Starkville, MS
1 Bedroom
3 Bedrooms
$467
1242 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$409
1396 sqft
Within walking distance of Mississippi State University. Resort-like pool and courtyard provided. On-site fitness center, tanning bed and tech center. Controlled access. Pool and rec room provided. Modern interiors with ample storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
The Social Block and Townhomes
110 Lincoln Green, Starkville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$878
1250 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1191 sqft
Cool off in our outdoor swimming pool on a hot day or relax poolside in one of our reclining lounge chairs. Get some friends together for a game of basketball, volleyball, or tennis; we have on-site courts for each.
Last updated October 11 at 08:24pm
Contact for Availability
The Social Campus
14 Mary Lee Ln, Starkville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1149 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,916
1612 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Social Campus in Starkville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Lummus Dr.
108 Lummus Dr, Starkville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
108 Lummus Dr. Available 07/05/20 108 Lummus - Minutes from MSU campus and downtown Starkville. Two bed, one bath two story apartment with a courtyard on the back of the unit All major appliances included Utilities not included. Pool access included.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 South Nash St.
203 South Nash Street, Starkville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
203 South Nash St. Available 08/05/20 203 South Nash - Minutes from MSU campus and downtown Starkville. Two bed, one bath apartment All major appliances included Utilities not included. Pool access included.