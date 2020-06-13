/
2 Apartments for rent in Columbus, MS📍
Cypress Park
300 S Lehmberg Rd, Columbus, MS
1 Bedroom
$602
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$582
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$730
1248 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
The Colony Apartments
3946 Highway 182 E, Columbus, MS
1 Bedroom
$755
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet residential community with a fishing pond and outdoor swimming pool. Units with upgraded appliances and private storage rooms. Close to Lee Mall and the Mississippi University for Women.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Columbus rentals listed on Apartment List is $800.
Some of the colleges located in the Columbus area include Shelton State Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Columbus from include Tuscaloosa, Starkville, Tupelo, and Northport.