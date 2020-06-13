/
11 Apartments for rent in Meridian, MS📍
Last updated June 12 at 10:17am
4 Units Available
Oak Manor
200 N Hills St, Meridian, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$709
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$754
990 sqft
Clean, comfortable units with energy-efficient appliances, electronic thermostats, air conditioning and interior carpet. Nicely landscaped grounds are within walking distance of Winn-Dixie. Off-street parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 07:56am
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands
4501 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1245 sqft
Comfortable community located in the Lauderdale County School District. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios/balconies. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:57am
4 Units Available
The Mark
3315 N Hills St, Meridian, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1100 sqft
Well-maintained property with a covered basketball court, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and tennis courts. Interior features include fireplaces and bonus storage. Near Northridge Plaza and Phil Hardin Park.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2033 38th Ave
2033 38th Avenue, Meridian, MS
2 Bedrooms
$450
1208 sqft
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Two Bedroom One bath 1,208 sq ft home. Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1000 Down and $450 a Month, you can start on the path to home ownership.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
3128 8th Street
3128 8th Street, Meridian, MS
Studio
$2,750
Large professional office space in high traffic location. 14 offices, plus conf.room with tons of on site parking. Move in ready. Agents see private remarks.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
504 N Hwy 19
504 Highway 19 N, Meridian, MS
Studio
$5,000
Approximately 8400 sq. ft. under roof, including about 1800 warehouse or work space per tax office. Will rent north side for $3,500 or south side for $2,500 or whole thing for $5,000. Owners amenable to possibly making some modifications.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1900 6th Street
1900 6th Street, Meridian, MS
Studio
$750
Office space near courthouse. Could be professional or retail. Move in ready.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1901 1/2 6th St.
1901 1/2 6th St, Meridian, MS
Studio
$750
Office space near Courthouse. Could be professional or retail.
Last updated June 13 at 05:22pm
1 Unit Available
2911 21st St
2911 21st Street, Meridian, MS
1 Bedroom
$500
700 sqft
This absolutely stunning apartment has been fully renovated with newly installed range and refrigerator, the only thing left to do is unpack! Walk in and admire all the natural light filtering through the large windows and flowing into the main
Results within 1 mile of Meridian
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1237 Montgomery Drive
1237 Montgomery Dr, Lauderdale County, MS
Studio
$4,000
Commercial property for lease.14,000 sq.ft. (2100 sq. ft. offices; 11,900 sq. ft. warehouse) on 3.99 ac.2 docks with high doors, 1 drive in door; 15 parking spaces.Agents see private remarks.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
9510 Sam Rd Unit B 577
9510 Sam Road, Nellieburg, MS
Studio
$450
One office space available. In county. Example beauty salon, insurance office, barber shop, etc.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Meridian rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,150.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Meridian from include Laurel.