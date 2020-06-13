101 Apartments for rent in Jackson, MS📍
Greetings, one and all, and welcome to your virtual Jackson, Tennessee apartment hunting op center! Situated conveniently between Memphis and Nashville, Jackson features a wide range of rental options and is a popular living locale for Volunteer State renters from all walks of life, be they sweet-tea or whiskey flavored. Are you ready to join the more than 65,000 Southern gents and belles who call Jackson home? Of course you are. That was rhetorical. Fortunately, you’ve stumbled onto the right website, because setting people up in their Tennessee dream dwellings is what we do best!
One of the sweetest aspects of life in Jackson is how affordable the city is. Really! The cost of living index is more than 12 percentage points below the national average, 1BR units are readily available in the $600 range and even spacious 3 bedroom/3 bath units can be scored for $1000 or less. Tennessee is an income tax-free state to boot, so you shouldn’t have a problem paying your rent and stashing away some extra greenbacks whilst enjoying a fine Southern evening and the mandatory sweet tea on your porch.
A few things to consider before embarking on the quest for your future Jackson hole (not Wyoming):
Apartments in Jackson range from brand spanking new (roughly 15 percent of residences were built post-1995) to well-established (1 in 3 dwellings sprouted up between 1940 and 1970). No matter which apartment complex you’re targeting, though, you’ll likely find vacancies, as waiting lists are extremely rare and very few properties are ever at full capacity. Strong-arm tactics just aren’t necessary here so leave Bruno the Persuader at home, take your time, and shop the market leisurely before slapping your John Hancock on a leasing deal.
Some, but not all, landlords in Jackson run background checks on potential leasers to make sure they don’t have a history of writing bad checks, burning their landlords in effigy, or otherwise reneging on their leases. If you have some skeletons in your renting closet, you’ll need a respectable co-signer to score your dream pad. Otherwise, you’ll just need proof of income and your checkbook so you can buck up for the modest security deposit that most apartment managers require.
Landlords do their best to make sure your new digs are in tip-top shape before handing you the keys (in theory, anyway), but that doesn’t mean you should just assume everything is up to par. Take your move-in checklist seriously and make note of even the most minor blemishes, or else you risk losing your security deposit over a preexisting imperfection. Also, check the pipes, sinks, faucets, showerheads, and toilets for leaks and drips, make sure the furnace and A/C units function properly (yes, Jackson gets ungodly hot during the summer months), and examine the walls, floors, and ceilings for water marks and other damages.
Is it possible to survive in Jackson without your own set of wheels? Maybe it is, but very few residents have ever actually tried it, and for good reason: the Jackson Transit Authority city buses run a limited number of routes only, and most of the city is so spread out that you’ll likely need your own vehicle to bum around town conveniently. Fortunately, traffic is minimal, parking is plentiful, and travelers can usually get from any point in the city to another in less than 20 minutes.
The historical downtown area is home to a variety of Southern style eateries, watering holes, and eclectic shopping destinations, while the city also features a smattering of art galleries, museums, and theaters. Other super sweet endeavors include catching a Jackson Generals Minor League ballgame, visiting the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame, hitting up one of the many live music venues that dot the streets, or exploring the various parks, trails, and Civil War historic sites that the city boasts. It’s got plenty to see and a plethora of places to lay your sleepy head without breaking the bank so ante up and start scouring the listings in search of the apartment you’ve always dreamed of!
Welcome to Jackson and happy hunting!
June 2020 Jackson Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Jackson Rent Report. Jackson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jackson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Jackson rents declined slightly over the past month
Jackson rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jackson stand at $694 for a one-bedroom apartment and $839 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Jackson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Jackson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen moderately in Jackson, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Jackson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Jackson's median two-bedroom rent of $839 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Jackson.
- While rents in Jackson fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jackson than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Jackson.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.