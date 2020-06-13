101 Apartments for rent in Jackson, MS

Apartment List
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
10 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
30 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
15 Units Available
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$990
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
8 Bedrooms
$840
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
8 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$728
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Cameron Park
3856 Noble St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$786
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$898
1357 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. ???????Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, Cameron Park features amenities that make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$475
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
19 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1250 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
6 Units Available
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Point
759 Glencross Dr, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1026 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Willow Point in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1034 Monroe St
1034 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Belhaven!! - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Beautiful Hardwood Floors Spacious rooms Covered Parking New Central HVAC (RLNE5767856)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
545 Launcelot
545 Launcelot Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$875
1130 sqft
This 3/1 in the Broadmoor Community is ready for you! - This houses is located just west of I-55 and off Northside Drive in a family friendly neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4018 Rainey Road
4018 Rainey Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$845
Nice home with Porch - Great three bedroom built in 1980. Backs up to wooded area. Covered Porch. (RLNE5661795)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205
500 Northpointe Parkway, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bed, 2 bath apartment in Jackson! - This great 2 bed, 2 bath apartment in The Diplomat community has it all! Free access to the clubhouse and pool, gated, covered parking and a quiet atmosphere! Apartment comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3332 Northview Dr
3332 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3332 Northview Dr Available 07/06/20 Fondren Rental - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - 2 bed, 2 bath located in Fondren. Beautiful wood floors and a great location! Close to some of the best shopping and dining that Jackson has to offer.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2935 Lakewood Drive
2935 Lakewood Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1236 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in South Jackson - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath New Flooring Kitchen Appliances Furnished Washer Dryer Connections Central Heat and Air Covered Parking (RLNE3524338)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4816 Windermere
4816 Windermere Ter, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1941 sqft
This 4/2 in the Broadmoor Community is ready for you! - This houses is located just west of I-55 and off Northside Drive in a family friendly neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1909 Catalina Dr
1909 Catalina Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1528 sqft
1909 Catalina Drive, Jackson, MS - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers beautiful flooring through out the home, as well as nice neutral paint colors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
495 W Hill Drive
495 West Hill Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$780
1056 sqft
FOR SALE ONLY NOT FOR RENT - 495 W Hill Dr, Jackson, MS 3 beds 2 baths 1,056 sqft IS FOR SALE. This house needs a full rehab, but is worth the work. If you would like to look, email me Blaine@buttross.com and I will send you more details.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1231 Monroe St
1231 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Belhaven Rental - Great 2 bed, 2 bath house for rent in the Belhaven Historic District! Has a fully fenced in backyard with a nice porch. Visit our website at www.trihelm.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Jackson
616 Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS
Studio
$733
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
572 sqft
Call Us! Move In Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $169.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3433 Norwood Drive
3433 Norwood Avenue, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
Great House in South Jackson - 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Freshly Painted Spacious Kitchen with LOTS of cabinet space Beautiful new flooring throughout Kitchen appliances Furnished W/D Connections Central Heating & Air (RLNE1893661)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
349 Queen Julianna
349 Queen Julianna Lane, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1685 sqft
- (RLNE5845228)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
320 Cummins St
320 Cummins Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1850 sqft
Spacious 3/1.5 Renovated - Property Id: 296193 Renovated 3/1.5 with bonus rooms. New Flooring and fresh paint. Central Heat and Air. Refrigerator provided. Large Kitchen and Livingrooms and Laundry room. Fenced Yard and Covered patio.

Median Rent in Jackson

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Jackson is $694, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $839.
Studio
$587
1 Bed
$694
2 Beds
$839
3+ Beds
$1,061
City GuideJackson
I’m goin’ to Jackson…

Greetings, one and all, and welcome to your virtual Jackson, Tennessee apartment hunting op center! Situated conveniently between Memphis and Nashville, Jackson features a wide range of rental options and is a popular living locale for Volunteer State renters from all walks of life, be they sweet-tea or whiskey flavored. Are you ready to join the more than 65,000 Southern gents and belles who call Jackson home? Of course you are. That was rhetorical. Fortunately, you’ve stumbled onto the right website, because setting people up in their Tennessee dream dwellings is what we do best!

A Fabulous Fit for the Frugal

One of the sweetest aspects of life in Jackson is how affordable the city is. Really! The cost of living index is more than 12 percentage points below the national average, 1BR units are readily available in the $600 range and even spacious 3 bedroom/3 bath units can be scored for $1000 or less. Tennessee is an income tax-free state to boot, so you shouldn’t have a problem paying your rent and stashing away some extra greenbacks whilst enjoying a fine Southern evening and the mandatory sweet tea on your porch.

Alien Invasion is a Lease-Breaker

A few things to consider before embarking on the quest for your future Jackson hole (not Wyoming):

  • Apartments in Jackson range from brand spanking new (roughly 15 percent of residences were built post-1995) to well-established (1 in 3 dwellings sprouted up between 1940 and 1970). No matter which apartment complex you’re targeting, though, you’ll likely find vacancies, as waiting lists are extremely rare and very few properties are ever at full capacity. Strong-arm tactics just aren’t necessary here so leave Bruno the Persuader at home, take your time, and shop the market leisurely before slapping your John Hancock on a leasing deal.

  • Some, but not all, landlords in Jackson run background checks on potential leasers to make sure they don’t have a history of writing bad checks, burning their landlords in effigy, or otherwise reneging on their leases. If you have some skeletons in your renting closet, you’ll need a respectable co-signer to score your dream pad. Otherwise, you’ll just need proof of income and your checkbook so you can buck up for the modest security deposit that most apartment managers require.

  • Landlords do their best to make sure your new digs are in tip-top shape before handing you the keys (in theory, anyway), but that doesn’t mean you should just assume everything is up to par. Take your move-in checklist seriously and make note of even the most minor blemishes, or else you risk losing your security deposit over a preexisting imperfection. Also, check the pipes, sinks, faucets, showerheads, and toilets for leaks and drips, make sure the furnace and A/C units function properly (yes, Jackson gets ungodly hot during the summer months), and examine the walls, floors, and ceilings for water marks and other damages.

No subways here, friend.

Is it possible to survive in Jackson without your own set of wheels? Maybe it is, but very few residents have ever actually tried it, and for good reason: the Jackson Transit Authority city buses run a limited number of routes only, and most of the city is so spread out that you’ll likely need your own vehicle to bum around town conveniently. Fortunately, traffic is minimal, parking is plentiful, and travelers can usually get from any point in the city to another in less than 20 minutes.

More than just a Johnny Cash song

The historical downtown area is home to a variety of Southern style eateries, watering holes, and eclectic shopping destinations, while the city also features a smattering of art galleries, museums, and theaters. Other super sweet endeavors include catching a Jackson Generals Minor League ballgame, visiting the International Rockabilly Hall of Fame, hitting up one of the many live music venues that dot the streets, or exploring the various parks, trails, and Civil War historic sites that the city boasts. It’s got plenty to see and a plethora of places to lay your sleepy head without breaking the bank so ante up and start scouring the listings in search of the apartment you’ve always dreamed of!

Welcome to Jackson and happy hunting!

June 2020 Jackson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jackson Rent Report. Jackson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jackson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Jackson rents declined slightly over the past month

Jackson rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Jackson stand at $694 for a one-bedroom apartment and $839 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Jackson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Jackson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Jackson, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Jackson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Jackson's median two-bedroom rent of $839 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Jackson.
    • While rents in Jackson fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jackson than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Jackson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Jackson?
    In Jackson, the median rent is $587 for a studio, $694 for a 1-bedroom, $839 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,061 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Jackson, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Jackson?
    Some of the colleges located in the Jackson area include Jackson State University, and Mississippi College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Jackson?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jackson from include Ridgeland, Brandon, Clinton, Flowood, and Pearl.

