lowndes county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
5 Apartments for rent in Lowndes County, MS📍
5 Units Available
The Colony Apartments
3946 Highway 182 E, Columbus, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$924
1255 sqft
Quiet residential community with a fishing pond and outdoor swimming pool. Units with upgraded appliances and private storage rooms. Close to Lee Mall and the Mississippi University for Women.
1 Unit Available
Cypress Park
300 S Lehmberg Rd, Columbus, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$718
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
14 Units Available
21 Apartments
21 Ace Ave, Starkville, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$467
1242 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$409
1496 sqft
Within walking distance of Mississippi State University. Resort-like pool and courtyard provided. On-site fitness center, tanning bed and tech center. Controlled access. Pool and rec room provided. Modern interiors with ample storage.
Contact for Availability
The Social Block and Townhomes
110 Lincoln Green, Starkville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$878
1250 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1191 sqft
Cool off in our outdoor swimming pool on a hot day or relax poolside in one of our reclining lounge chairs. Get some friends together for a game of basketball, volleyball, or tennis; we have on-site courts for each.
Contact for Availability
The Social Campus
14 Mary Lee Ln, Starkville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1149 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,916
1612 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Social Campus in Starkville. View photos, descriptions and more!
