hancock county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM
34 Apartments for rent in Hancock County, MS📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
6110 East Pike Street
6110 East Pike Street, Hancock County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
713 Union Street
713 Union Street, Bay St. Louis, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
117 Demontluzin Ave.
117 Demontluzin Street, Bay St. Louis, MS
2 Bedrooms
$735
1000 sqft
Manor House Apartments has a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment available, 1000 square feet, open floor plan, new renovations, new carpets, new appliances etc.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
108217 Kapalama Dr
108217 Kapalama Drive, Diamondhead, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
Very nice home with split floor plan. Open kitchen, dining and living area. Carport with storage. Fenced backyard.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
203 Lanai
203 Lanai Vlg, Diamondhead, MS
1 Bedroom
$825
639 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom condo in a great location. Close to clubhouse, golf course and pool. Call for an appointment today.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2380 Coelho Way
2380 Coelho Way, Diamondhead, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2400 sqft
Absolutely beautifully appointed 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Split bedroom plan. Large living area with fireplace. Formal and informal dining. Primary suite has large bath with soaking tub and separate shower, spacious closet with built in cabinets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
109 Kona Villa
109 Kona Villa, Diamondhead, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
Fabulous location overlooking large oak trees and the golf course. Lower level unit. Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath including washer and dryer. Beautiful furniture - beautiful flooring - beautiful decor - spacious rear patio.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
175 Lanai
175 Lanai Vlg, Diamondhead, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
948 sqft
Nicely furnished lower level 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Lanai Village. Condo includes washer and dryer. Great view of the pool from the outside deck. Call for an appointment today.
Results within 5 miles of Hancock County
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
440 MILITARY Road
440 S Military Rd, St. Tammany County, LA
1 Bedroom
$850
737 sqft
Unit will be available 08/15/2020 Cozy one bedroom one bath apartment centrally located between Gause and Fremaux. Apartment building is only eight years old and all units are in great condition. Washer & Dryer is included in each unit.
Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
13780 Vidalia Rd 11
13780 Vidalia Road, Harrison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$595
1000 sqft
Vidalia MHC - Property Id: 97960 Rent to Own your new home today for only $99 down and half off the 1st Months Rent. Call today to view our homes, we have many to choose from $525 to $595. Call today. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 10 miles of Hancock County
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Pelican Pointe Apartments
3400 Pelican Pointe Dr, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
$980
942 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our Slidell, LA apartments for rent! Featuring spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes with modern updates, exceptionally large kitchens and open concept floor plans – you’ll love calling Pelican Pointe home.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Audubon Gates
250 Brownswitch Rd, Slidell, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet neighborhood near Whispering Forest Elementary School and the intersection of I-59, I-10 and I-12. Pet-friendly community with outdoor pool and tennis court for residents.
Verified
Last updated July 20 at 03:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Beach Club
2012 W 2nd St, Long Beach, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1150 sqft
The South is known for its gracious hospitality and love of tradition.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Retreat at Fremaux Town Center
1303 Town Center Parkway, Slidell, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1149 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
756 GAUSE Boulevard
756 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
814 sqft
Perfect Location!! Fronts Slidell High School. Walking distance from Slidell Memorial Hospital. Close to all residential amenities. Spacious floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. New vinyl wood floors and new carpet. Carpet only in 2 bedrooms.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
106 YORKSHIRE Drive
106 Yorkshire Dr, Slidell, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1500 sqft
Great rental home conveniently located! Den features a wet bar and fireplace. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops and refrigerator included. Huge, fenced backyard with covered patio. Some pet restrictions apply. No section 8.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
408 CARDINAL Drive
408 Cardinal Dr, Slidell, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOORPLAN. OVERSIZED 24 X 26 GREAT ROOM, NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES. VERY UPDATED HOME. READY TO MOVE IN. TILE IN ALL AREAS EXCEPT BEDROOMS. FENCED YARD. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH POOL & TENNIS CLUB MINUTES FROM HOME.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
845 ASHEVILLE Drive
845 Asheville Dr, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
VOUCHERS WELCOME This unit wont last long. Two large bedrooms each with their own private balcony, covered patio in rear. Updated kitchen and bath. Extremely well maintained and professionally managed. Easy to see.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
816 RUE ROCHELLE Drive
816 Rue Rochelle, Slidell, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
READY FOR NEW TENANT! LUXURY 2 BEDROOM TOWN HOME ,1 & HALF BATH! PRIVATE COURTYARD w/PAITO GRASS AREA & STORAGE LOCKER ATTACHED TO BUILDING. STAINLESS STEEL APP./ PARKING FOR 2 CARS, NON SMOKING UNIT, NO PETS ALLOWED.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1375 LINDBERG Drive
1375 Lindberg Dr, Slidell, LA
Studio
$1,000
1750 sqft
First floor of renovated two-story freestanding office building in great location just off Gause Blvd.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
102 EVEREST Drive
102 Everest Dr, Slidell, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
CHECK THIS ONE OUT!!! Remodeled and ready for occupancy. Kitchen has new cabinets, appliances and granite counters. Open floor plan with a formal dining adjacent to the spacious den with a wood burning fireplace.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
57468 CEDAR Avenue
57468 Cedar Avenue, St. Tammany County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
695 sqft
So convenient, this front half of a duplex is just minutes from Fremaux Town Center and Interstate 10 access. The area inside is efficiently used and consists of two bedrooms and one bath.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
117 D'EVEREAUX Drive
117 D'evereux Drive, St. Tammany County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2600 sqft
Understated elegance is evident throughout this custom built home located on an estate size lot. Hard surface floors throughout make for easy maintenance. Flowing floor plan is great for entertaining large or small groups of family and friends.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1414 GAUSE Boulevard
1414 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA
Studio
$2,000
1716 sqft
Class "A" two-story unit, on busy Gause Blvd with easy entrance & exit. Unit was a former law office with one built out office on the 1st floor and 4 offices on the 2nd floor. Across from Chase Bank & Pep Boys.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hancock County area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
New Orleans, Metairie, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, and Slidell have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Orleans, LAMetairie, LAHattiesburg, MSBiloxi, MSSlidell, LAGulfport, MSPascagoula, MSKenner, LACovington, LARiver Ridge, LA
Mandeville, LAHarvey, LAHammond, LAGautier, MSElmwood, LAGulf Hills, MSD'Iberville, MSLong Beach, MSBay St. Louis, MS