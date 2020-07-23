/
harrison county
95 Apartments for rent in Harrison County, MS📍
North Biloxi
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
Legacy at Beach Club
2012 W 2nd St, Long Beach, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1150 sqft
The South is known for its gracious hospitality and love of tradition.
West Biloxi
Westwick
258 Stennis Dr, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$625
1040 sqft
Welcome to Westwick. We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
West Biloxi
Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips.
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$899
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.
3 Wanda Place
3 Wanda Place, Gulfport, MS
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2718 sqft
This listing is being offered by Gulf Coast Rental Management. This is a large spacious updated home with flexible floor plan located in the coveted Broadmoor Subdivision in old Gulfport. The home is located in the Gulfport School District.
18325 Robyn Drive
18325 Robyn Drive, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$950
1960 sqft
FOR RENT. Manufactured Home, double wide located off of Robinson Road in Gulfport. Large lot, walk-in closets. Nice, quite neighborhood. NO PETS. Application fee $ 15.00 per person.
West Biloxi
169 Briarfield Avenue
169 Briarfield Avenue, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
West Biloxi
139 Mc Donnell Avenue
139 McDonnell Ave, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
It is walking distance to the beautiful Biloxi Beaches. Its located minutes to shopping malls and great restaurants with some of the best seafood the Gulf coast has to offer! Rent includes water/sewer/trash.
909 Hemlock Road
909 Hemlock Road, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom one and a half bathroom well maintained brick home. The home features and updated kitchen, fresh paint, and new floors. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
11350 New Orleans Avenue
11350 New Orleans Avenue, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom two bath town home. Stained concrete floors and granite counter tops. Washer and Dryer hook ups in unit. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
14368 Williamsburg Dr
14368 Williamsburg Drive, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/31/20 Single story home with stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, washer/dryer hook ups, two car garage, and fenced yard. Pets must be approved by management. There will be a non-refundable pet fee due at lease signing.
12120 Prudie Cir Unit A
12120 Prudie Circle, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1147 sqft
Downstairs duplex with stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer (not to be repaired/replaced by owner). Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric and water. We do have one approved applicant for this property. PRM, Inc. 1447 E.
West Biloxi
143 Pine Grove Ave
143 Pine Grove Avenue, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Pine Grove House - Property Id: 119830 Fully furnished, utilities included, view of the beech from the front porch, this home built in 2016 feels brand new, has all of the finest amenities, and is move-in ready, with no stress,
128 Lee St A
128 Lee Street, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,675
975 sqft
Unit A Available 09/01/20 Private Mid Century Modern near downtown - Property Id: 312869 Unique, light filled, beautiful space. This is within a private, gated compound.
12199 Artes St Apt B
12199 Artes Street, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
1147 sqft
Upstairs duplex that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and stacked washer/dryer (not to be repaired/replaced by owner). Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric and water. PRM, Inc. 1447 E. Pass Rd.
2102 Swetman Blvd
2102 Swetman Boulevard, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2121 sqft
Lots of space here!!! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has lots of room for family and entertaining. Home features 2 car garage, work shed, fenced back yard, screened in back porch, a bonus family/office/craft room and finished space above the garage.
18000 Homestead Ct
18000 Homestead Court, Harrison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 08/17/20 Single story brick home with two car garage, fenced yard, shed, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook ups, and electric fireplace. This property is currently owner occupied. We are accepting advance applications.
9005 Bellewood Pl
9005 Bellewood Pl, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
Single story home located in Woolmarket area off of Lorraine Rd. with two car garage, privacy fenced yard, dining room, den, eat in kitchen, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer connections.Owner prefers no pets.
3112 8th Ave Apt D
3112 8th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
1 Bedroom
$525
Available 07/24/20 Single story apartment with stove, fridge, and central heat/AC. Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric. Water is included. PRM, Inc. 1447 E. Pass Rd. Gulfport, MS 39507 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5900479)
11532 Caroline Court
11532 Caroline Ct, Harrison County, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1736 sqft
STUNNING 5 YEAR OLD HOME - This 5 year old energy efficient open-floor plan home is a must see! Walking in you'll feel right at home with all the character found throughout this property.
10 Sandalwood Ct
10 Sandlewood Court, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1432 sqft
Single story brick home located in Forest Cove subdivision that includes stove, fridge, microwave, washer/dryer (not to be repaired/replaced by owner), fourth room that could be a den or bedroom, fenced yard, and two sheds.
13696 Dunvegan Dr
13696 Dunvegan Drive, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1652 sqft
Single story home located in Hidden Oaks Subdivision that includes two car garage, stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. Owner prefers no pets. Tenant is responsible for electric and water. PRM, Inc. 1447 E. Pass Rd.
15388 Woody Dr
15388 Woody Drive, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1885 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Single story home with two car garage, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, fireplace, and washer/dryer hook ups. Tenant is responsible for electric and water.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Harrison County area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, Delgado Community College, and Dillard University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
New Orleans, Mobile, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, and Slidell have apartments for rent.