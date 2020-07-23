/
forrest county
14 Apartments for rent in Forrest County, MS📍
Breckenridge Park
100 Breckenridge Dr, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$960
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,063
1288 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off of I-59. Residents live in units with dishwasher, extra storage, fireplace and walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym, pool, sauna and tennis court.
Park Pines
447 William Carey Parkway, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$858
1339 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Downtown Hattiesburg
Hub City Lofts America Building
207 East Front Street, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
A resurrected beauty located on the corner of Front Street and Short Street, The America Building (previously the Ross Building) provides a creative alternative for your urban lifestyle.
1066 Monroe Road 5
1066 Monroe Road, Forrest County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$500
910 sqft
This newly remodeled trailer sits with six other trailers and a house in a beautiful lot nestled with pine trees. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on your porch while watching the clouds pass you by.
2300 Lincoln Road
2300 Lincoln Road, Hattiesburg, MS
2 Bedrooms
$909
1100 sqft
Arbor Walk Apartments is tucked among mature trees in a peaceful, residential area.
335 OLD CORINTH RD - 21
335 Old Corinth Rd, Petal, MS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Woodridge Apartments are located in the center of Petal, conveniently located close to Walmart supercenter and variable Top Named restaurants. These apartments are well managed and offer spacious comfortable living.
Jamestown - Lincoln
2904 Laramie Circle
2904 Laramie Circle, Hattiesburg, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1675 sqft
2904 Laramie - 3bd/2ba home w/ large yard and spacious covered porch $1295/mo.; $1295 dep. This beautifully remodeled home has TONS of space. The living room is nice and large with space for a formal dining area if desired.
The Reserve at Park Place
29 Park Pl, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$909
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The University of Southern Mississippi and Shadow Ridge Golf Club are easily accessible to this community. Courtesy officers, a fitness center and billiards room are some of the amenities. Units feature walk-in closets and security systems.
Parkwest
12 Park Pl, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,080
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1458 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1419 sqft
The Grand Theatre and Interstate 59 are only moments from this community, but it's likely the garages, tanning salon, swimming pool, and fitness center that appeal to residents. Apartments feature breakfast bars and hardwood flooring.
Cross Creek Village
75 Cross Creek Pkwy, Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$985
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1287 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at Cross Creek Village Apartments. Our intimate community provides an atmosphere of elegant serenity along with all of the conveniences you'd expect from a top-notch apartment community.
The Met
27 Lake Forgetful Dr., Hattiesburg, MS
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1324 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly apartment homes featuring stainless-steel appliances, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include an outdoor kitchen, a gym, and a pool. In West Hattiesburg near Longleaf Trace and Veteran Memorial Park.
37 Autumn Ridge
37 Autumn Ridge, Lamar County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo With Fenced Yard - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo is conveniently located close to the square and the University campus. It is pet friendly and has a fenced in yard area.
38 Anne St
38 Anne St, Lamar County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Now Available! 3 bedroom 2 bath. Oak Grove Schools. Open living room and kitchen, Large back yard. Master bedroom has a private full size bathroom.Washer and dryer in unit. Covered parking. Quarterly Pest Control and Yard care are provided.
78 Shelby Speights Drive - 1
78 Shelby Speights Drive, Purvis, MS
Studio
$695
1500 sqft
This completely remodeled building was the former Masons Lodge Building. Much history around the structure. This building could have many different uses. 1,500 sf.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Forrest County area include University of Southern Mississippi, and William Carey University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Slidell, Gulfport, and Gautier have apartments for rent.