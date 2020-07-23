/
/
madison county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:42 AM
143 Apartments for rent in Madison County, MS📍
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,041
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1214 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:05 AM
16 Units Available
Arbors at Natchez Trace
715 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,030
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,106
1100 sqft
Close to the Natchez Trace Parkway and just minutes from prime golfing, dining and shopping venues like the Northpark Mall. Lots of great amenities like outdoor pool, tennis courts, private patios/balconies and resident's clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 22 at 07:40 AM
4 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,280
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just moments from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, Country Club of Jackson and dining along Lake Harbour Drive, this community offers gated access, hot tub, pool, and fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
18 Units Available
Van Mark
6811 Old Canton Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$905
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1366 sqft
Within walking distances of dining and entertainment options. Apartments feature custom bookcase cabinetry, plush carpeting, and wood-burning fireplaces. Large walk-in closets. Private balconies and patios. Open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
109 Pine Knoll Dr, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$760
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Northbrook Residents & Guests - If you have been redirected, all questions can be answered here.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
713 Glen Burne Lane
713 Glen Burne Lane, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1473 sqft
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Completely updated 3 BR Ridgeland home featuring an abundance of storage space.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
817 Pickford Point
817 Pickford Pointe, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1450 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
326 Autumn Crest Drive
326 Autumn Crest Dr, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
120 Bankside Drive
120 Bankside Dr, Madison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1555 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
114 Country Club Road
114 Country Club Road, Canton, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2236 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 North Branch Street
110 N Branch St, Madison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Awesome Home Available For Rent in Devlin Springs! - This three bedroom, two bath home is now available for rent. Located in Devlin Springs in Madison, just minutes from I-55 and Highway 463.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
123 Devlin Dr
123 Devlin Drive, Madison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1779 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! - This beautifully landscaped 3 bedroom 2 bath home is a must have! It offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets, lovely flooring and great family time space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
130 Twin Oaks Drive
130 Twin Oaks Drive, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
130 Twin Oaks Drive Available 08/03/20 Great 3 bed 2 bather rent in Heart of Madison! - Great 3/2 in heart of Madison. Features fenced backyard, Fresh paint, Large lot! this one will not last long.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
398 Spring Creek Road
398 Spring Creek Road, Madison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Flora. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, heat, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
131 EASTWOOD DR
131 Eastwood Drive, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
For lease in Madison!! Located in Madison Avenue school district in North Place of Madison.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
333 OLD CANTON
333 North Old Canton Road, Madison, MS
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3500 sqft
Great executive rental in the heart of Madison located in the Top Rated, Madison School District. This gated estate sits on 1.4 acres of beautiful landscaped acreage and features 4 bedrooms/3 bath with lots of room for everyone.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
440 S WHEATLEY
440 South Wheatley Street, Ridgeland, MS
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
3850 sqft
Rare opportunity to move into this grand estate home. Beautiful 1 acre estate lot.Outside gas grill at the massive scored patio with covered veranda. Ceiling fans outside also.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
136 DEVLIN SPRINGS
136 Devlin Springs Drive, Madison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Vacant. Great house in Great School District
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
230 GENEVA BLVD
230 Geneva Boulevard, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2240 sqft
Adorable patio home in the heart of Madison. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with two fireplaces, sun room, living and eat-in kitchen.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
550 BROOKSTONE CIR
550 Brookstone Circle, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Great floor Plan. Home has high ceilings, wood floors,tile floors,fireplace.Large fenced back yard. Drive by and call today.
1 of 11
Last updated April 16 at 11:08 AM
1 Unit Available
102 Beaver Run Court
102 Beaver Run Court, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1332 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
1 of 6
Last updated March 12 at 11:13 PM
1 Unit Available
14 PEPPERMILL DR
14 Peppermill Drive, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
3BR/2BA, tiled kitchen counters and back-splash, stainless appliances, gas stove and single basin sink which makes cleaning easier. Ceramic floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Madison County
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
10 Units Available
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$990
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
8 Bedrooms
$840
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
1 Unit Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Madison County area include Jackson State University, and Mississippi College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.