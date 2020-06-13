/
Last updated June 13 2020
42 Apartments for rent in Gautier, MS📍
Last updated January 22 at 06:44am
The Pointe
3513 Beasley Rd, Gautier, MS
1 Bedroom
$877
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,082
1408 sqft
Minutes from the Gautier Plaza Shopping Center and City Hall. Swimming pool with sundeck, playground, 24/7 fitness center and laundry facilities for residents. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1725 Kingfisher Drive
1725 Kingfisher Drive, Gautier, MS
4 Bedrooms
$700
1474 sqft
BUILT: 1975 Cute 4 bedroom, 1 bath single level home with tiled flooring throughout. Eat-in kitchen, fenced in yard, and driveway/ street parking. Central AC/ Heat. Appliances include stove.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
2013 Springwood Rd
2013 Springwood Road, Gautier, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1149 sqft
Nice Move In Ready Home With 3 Bedrooms, Garage, Large Yard.SECTION 8 WELCOMED!
Results within 1 mile of Gautier
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
Beach Blvd, 4304
4304 Beach Boulevard, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1200 sqft
Stunning home on the beach in Ocean Springs with private dock and plenty of views! This well built round home features 2 bedrooms with deck access. Every space is maximized for comfort and space. It is fully furnished with 1.
Results within 5 miles of Gautier
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
Colonial Manor
1823 Parsley Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
1 Bedroom
$575
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
852 sqft
You will find solace and comfort living at Colonial Manor. Located in Pascagoula, Mississippi, our community is only minutes away from a variety of delicious eateries, shops, exceptional schools, parks, fishing piers and the beach.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3713 Springwood Ln
3713 Springwood Lane, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1635 sqft
3713 Springwood Ln Available 07/15/20 4 bed / 2 bath home in a great location! 3713 Springwood Ln. Ocean Springs - Great location. Close to Walmart and restaurants. Home is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home. 12 month lease. Has an area for a garden.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1309 Oak St.
1309 Oak Street, Jackson County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1488 sqft
1309 Oak St. Available 06/19/20 Ocean Springs Three bedroom Coming Soon - This three bedroom two bath home features a large tiled open living room with eat in dining nook.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
3230 Cumberland Rd Apt 22 -
3230 Cumberland Road, Ocean Springs, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished condo in OS! Oak Glen Marina # 22 - Fully furnished 2 bedroom townhome w/ all utilities included. Beautifully appointed home featuring flat screens in every room. Granite counter tops. Porch off of living room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2421 Beachview Dr D-04
2421 Beachview Drive, Gulf Park Estates, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
874 sqft
2421 Beachview Dr D-04 Available 06/15/20 Lovely condo on Simmons Bayou! Harbor Landing D-04 2421 Beachview Dr. - Our community consists of an outstanding marina providing premium access to all leisure activities that waterside living has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
65 Fairwood Drive
65 Fairwood Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2450 sqft
65 Fairwood Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, large family home in Ocean Springs School District! - This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers over 2400 square feet of living space! Split floor plan, formal dining, double sided fireplace, open
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
8700 Spring Ave Apt C
8700 Spring Avenue, Gulf Park Estates, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
1177 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Single story triplex end unit located off of Beachview Dr. that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook up. Property is occupied until July 1, 2020. We are taking advance applications.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
6913 Oakhurst Dr
6913 Oakhurst Dr, Jackson County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1500 sqft
Nice quiet family home located in Gulf Park Estates that features ceramic tile and hardwood type flooring throughout. Great open floor plan with fireplace, appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a fenced in back yard.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
3524 Sherlawn Dr
3524 Sherlawn Drive, Moss Point, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3524 Sherlawn Dr in Moss Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1914 Convent Ave
1914 Convent Avenue, Pascagoula, MS
2 Bedrooms
$625
800 sqft
Nice 2 Bed Duplex, Large Yard, Fresh Paint, New Floors.SECTION 8 WELCOMED!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
313 Capri Pl
313 Capri Pl, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2298 sqft
beautiful mediterranean style townhome situated on stocked pond for fishing
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Golfing Green Dr
1 Golfing Green Dr, Jackson County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$795
919 sqft
NEW OWNER MOVE IN SPECIAL 3 BEDROOM $995 a mo. UNITS HAVE BEEN REMODELED with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Neutral Paint Colors, Tile & Carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Gautier
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$833
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1500 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
Eden Manor
2917 Eden Street, Pascagoula, MS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$530
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
Located minutes from Signal International, restaurants and parks. Close to the Gulf of Mexico. Pet-friendly. On-site grill area, pool and picnic space. Updated interiors with contemporary finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 07:44am
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
1 Bedroom
$885
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Hartford Commons
3201 Eden St, Pascagoula, MS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$530
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
1073 sqft
Luxurious community features online rent payment, off street parking, and laundry facilities. Apartments have dishwasher, electronic thermostat, and high ceilings. Located just minutes from IG Levy Memorial Park.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
715 Cottage Square Lane
715 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
1 Bedroom
$980
475 sqft
Cottage close to Downtown Ocean Springs! - Charming cottage that has been newly renovated! Located within walking distance to Downtown Ocean Springs. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with nice sized kitchen and larger "bump outs" to create more square footage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2403 Esplanade
2403 Esplanade Street, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2403 Esplanade Available 08/04/20 Esplanade Condo - 2403 Esplanade Ridge is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located less than a mile from campus. The rent for this unit includes water, sewer, sanitation, grounds maintenance, cable, and internet.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
102 Elliot Place
102 Elliott Place, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1488 sqft
102 Elliot Place Available 07/01/20 Cute home, New kitchen, Near Downtown Ocean Springs! - This property offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full hall bath with the master bathroom being a half bath. New kitchen. Fresh paint.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
410 Cleveland Ave.
410 Cleveland Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Downtown Ocean Springs Living! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House w/ Outdoor Living - Whether you like cruising around downtown in your golf cart or just relaxing in your yard this home is for you.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Gautier, the median rent is $698 for a studio, $732 for a 1-bedroom, $845 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,186 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gautier, check out our monthly Gautier Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Gautier area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, and Spring Hill College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gautier from include Mobile, Biloxi, Daphne, Gulfport, and Pascagoula.