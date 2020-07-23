/
/
lauderdale county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:34 AM
15 Apartments for rent in Lauderdale County, MS📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 AM
Oak Manor
200 N Hills St, Meridian, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$709
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean, comfortable units with energy-efficient appliances, electronic thermostats, air conditioning and interior carpet. Nicely landscaped grounds are within walking distance of Winn-Dixie. Off-street parking available.
Last updated July 22 at 05:22 AM
The Mark
3315 N Hills St, Meridian, MS
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1100 sqft
Well-maintained property with a covered basketball court, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and tennis courts. Interior features include fireplaces and bonus storage. Near Northridge Plaza and Phil Hardin Park.
Last updated July 22 at 04:40 AM
The Woodlands
4501 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable community located in the Lauderdale County School District. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, fireplaces and private patios/balconies. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
9510 Sam Rd Unit B 577
9510 Sam Road, Nellieburg, MS
Studio
$450
One office space available. In county. Example beauty salon, insurance office, barber shop, etc.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
4211 38th Street
4211 38th Street, Meridian, MS
3 Bedrooms
$650
Central heat and air, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator. Washer and dryer connections. Third bedroom is downstairs--is vented from the c/h/a. Rental application, credit report and possibly a background check required for all adults. Deposit is $650.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
504 N Hwy 19
504 Highway 19 N, Meridian, MS
Studio
$5,000
Approximately 8400 sq. ft. under roof, including about 1800 warehouse or work space per tax office. Will rent north side for $3,500 or south side for $2,500 or whole thing for $5,000. Owners amenable to possibly making some modifications.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1645 32nd St
1645 32nd Street, Meridian, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1440 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home. North Meridian location. Renters to pay utilities. Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Dryer in home. Dining room, Breakfast nook in large Kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
5286 Charlie Dunn Rd
5286 Charlie Dunn Road, Lauderdale County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in NE School District. LARGE fenced yard for pets. Agent see private remarks.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1237 Montgomery Drive
1237 Montgomery Dr, Lauderdale County, MS
Studio
$4,000
Commercial property for lease.14,000 sq.ft. (2100 sq. ft. offices; 11,900 sq. ft. warehouse) on 3.99 ac.2 docks with high doors, 1 drive in door; 15 parking spaces.Agents see private remarks.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
207 58th Ave
207 58th Avenue, Meridian, MS
3 Bedrooms
$675
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 207 58th Ave in Meridian. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1900 6th Street
1900 6th Street, Meridian, MS
Studio
$750
Office space near courthouse. Could be professional or retail. Move in ready.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
3128 8th Street
3128 8th Street, Meridian, MS
Studio
$2,750
Large professional office space in high traffic location. 14 offices, plus conf.room with tons of on site parking. Move in ready. Agents see private remarks.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1901 1/2 6th St.
1901 1/2 6th St, Meridian, MS
Studio
$750
Office space near Courthouse. Could be professional or retail.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
2911 21st St
2911 21st Street, Meridian, MS
1 Bedroom
$500
700 sqft
THIS WEEK ONLY! SAVE $250 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This absolutely stunning apartment has been fully renovated with newly installed range and refrigerator, the only thing left to do is unpack! Walk in and admire all the natural light filtering
Results within 5 miles of Lauderdale County
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1733 #3 Main Street
1733 3rd Street, Sumter County, AL
Studio
$3,500
2192 sqft
Professional Office/ Medical/ Dental space available on Main Street across from Northcutt's and Kirkland's Jewelers. The exterior is complete.