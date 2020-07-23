54 Apartments for rent in Lafayette County, MS

Apartment List
Last updated July 22 at 07:29 AM
7 Units Available
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,129
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1334 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.
Last updated July 22 at 07:25 AM
9 Units Available
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$978
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1432 sqft
Easy access to the University of Mississippi, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Lamar Park make this community appealing. At home, residents enjoy a pool along with outdoor fireplaces and cabanas. Units feature private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1050 sqft
Luxury apartments complete with granite countertops, washers and dryers and faux-wood plank flooring. Community has a pool table, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1 PR 3057, Unit 5
1 Private Road 3057, Lafayette County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1190 sqft
1 PR 3057, Unit 5 Available 08/01/20 The Mark Condo - Beautifully styled 2 bedroom 2 bath lower floor condo located only 5 minutes from The University of Mississippi and less than 10 minutes from some of Oxford's best attractions! This condo comes

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
208 Eagles Nest Lane
208 Eagle's Nest Lane, Oxford, MS
Studio
$1,300
- (RLNE5891182)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
43 Aspen Loop
43 Aspen Loop, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
43 Aspen Loop Available 08/01/20 Aspen Ridge - Owner running a special price reduced Aspen Ridge Townhomes are stand alone units located off of Anderson Road.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1309 Access Road, Unit D
1309 Access Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$650
1309 Access Road, Unit D Available 08/06/20 1BD/1BA FOR RENT - Location! 1 bedroom /1 bath one mile +/- from the square and one mile +/- to campus. Available August 2020. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1008 Creekside Place
1008 Creekside Pl, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 Creekside Place Available 08/01/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Check out this huge 3BR/3BA home! Available for early August move in. The unit is open with a large kitchen, gas fireplace and HUGE bedrooms with large closets.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1901 Garfield Avenue
1901 Garfield Avenue, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1901 Garfield Avenue Available 08/07/20 3BR/2BA For Rent - LOCATION!!! *Interior pics coming soon. Located close to the square, restaurants & campus! This 3BR/2BA has the original hardwood floors throughout. The home has a nice yard and carport.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1306 S. 16th Street
1306 S 16th St Ext, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
1306 S. 16th Street Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA For Rent - FOR RENT! 3BD/2BA House off of S. Lamar. Less than a mile to the square! Nice deck on the side of the house on nice sized lot. Available early August, 2020.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
509 Prescott Cove
509 Prescott Cv, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
509 Prescott Cove Available 07/28/20 Great Condo in Wellsgate for Rent - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath for rent in Wellsgate. NO UNDERGRADUATE per HOA Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mBhKGKqnCqP (RLNE5831069)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Ashley Way
100 Ashley Way, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
100 Ashley Way - 100 Ashley Way is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located just off Anderson Road in beautiful Oxford, MS. These condos also have 9 foot ceilings and crown molding and have an open floor plan.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
62 Snowmass cove
62 Snowmass Cv, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
62 Snowmass cove Available 08/02/20 Oxford MS Rental - (RLNE5770543)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
105 PR 3085
105 Private Road 3085, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
105 PR 3085 Available 08/01/20 The Seasons - These condos are located close to campus, with nice finishes, the wide open floor plan, AMPLE parking, and only 9 units in the whole complex! Enjoy the privacy of The Seasons being so close to everything

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
124 Chinkapin Loop
124 Chinkapin Loop, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1171 sqft
124 Chinkapin Loop - 124 Chinkapin Loop is a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the Oakshire Subdivision. Huge Master, tons of closet space. Located 10 minutes from the Square. Great open floor plan with a 2 car garage. (RLNE5716749)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Robbins Circle
100 Robbins Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1516 South 10th Street
1516 South 10th Street, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1610 sqft
1516 South 10th Street Available 09/01/20 1516 South 10th Street - Located in Historic Downtown Oxford less than 1 mile from the Square this cozy 2 bedroom and 2 bath home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Ashley Way
122 Ashley Way, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$900
122 Ashley Way Available 08/04/20 122 Ashley Way - 122 Ashley Way is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located just off Anderson Road in beautiful Oxford, MS. These condos also have 9 foot ceilings and crown molding and have an open floor plan.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Bailey Patricia
102 Bailey Patricia Ave, Lafayette County, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
102 Bailey Patricia Available 08/04/20 102 Bailey Patricia - Awesome house in Langston Mile Village located off Hwy 334 near Lafayette County Schools.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 private road 3089 - 110 Carrollton
110 Private Road 3089, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$900
110 private road 3089 - 110 Carrollton Available 08/04/20 110 Carrollton - 110 Carrollton is a 2 bedroom/2 bath condo located just off of Old Taylor road past Shiloh Place.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
301 County Road 1094
301 Countryview Cv, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
301 County Road 1094 Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA For Rent - For Rent! This 3BR/2BA home is located in the Country View Development off of Anchorage Road. Yard care is included and pets are case by case with a non-refundable pet fee. City Schools.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Greystone Blvd.
127 Greystone Boulevard, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
127 Greystone Blvd. Available 08/02/20 3BR/2.5BA For Rent - For Rent! Available early August, 2020. 3BR/2.5BA home with a fenced backyard in the Greystone Development off of Old Sardis Road. Pets are case by case with a non-refundable pet fee.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
169 CR 162
169 County Road 162, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
169 Ashley Way - Short Term Leasing Available!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Sage Meadows in West Oxford. All new appliances included: stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
205 Eagles Nest Ln
205 Eagle's Nest Lane, Oxford, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1386 sqft
205 Eagles Nest Ln Available 08/04/20 205 Eagles Nest - 205 Eagles Nest is a 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home with a double garage and fenced yard. This house is located in a great subdivision off of Hwy 6 on the west side of Oxford.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lafayette County?
Apartment Rentals in Lafayette County start at $600/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lafayette County?
Some of the colleges located in the Lafayette County area include Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences, The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center, Christian Brothers University, University of Memphis, and Southwest Tennessee Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Lafayette County have apartments for rent?
Memphis, Germantown, Bartlett, Collierville, and Tupelo have apartments for rent.

