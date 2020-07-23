/
lafayette county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:33 AM
54 Apartments for rent in Lafayette County, MS📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:29 AM
7 Units Available
Faulkner Flats
2998 Old Taylor Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,129
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1334 sqft
Luxury apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and spacious floor plans. Community has a sparkling pool, 24-hour fitness center, study room, bocce court and pet park. Located close to shops and dining.
Last updated July 22 at 07:25 AM
9 Units Available
Lexington Pointe
2000 Lexington Pointe, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$978
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,273
1432 sqft
Easy access to the University of Mississippi, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Lamar Park make this community appealing. At home, residents enjoy a pool along with outdoor fireplaces and cabanas. Units feature private balconies/patios and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Station
801 Frontage Rd, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1050 sqft
Luxury apartments complete with granite countertops, washers and dryers and faux-wood plank flooring. Community has a pool table, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1 PR 3057, Unit 5
1 Private Road 3057, Lafayette County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1190 sqft
1 PR 3057, Unit 5 Available 08/01/20 The Mark Condo - Beautifully styled 2 bedroom 2 bath lower floor condo located only 5 minutes from The University of Mississippi and less than 10 minutes from some of Oxford's best attractions! This condo comes
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
208 Eagles Nest Lane
208 Eagle's Nest Lane, Oxford, MS
Studio
$1,300
- (RLNE5891182)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
43 Aspen Loop
43 Aspen Loop, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
43 Aspen Loop Available 08/01/20 Aspen Ridge - Owner running a special price reduced Aspen Ridge Townhomes are stand alone units located off of Anderson Road.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1309 Access Road, Unit D
1309 Access Rd, Oxford, MS
1 Bedroom
$650
1309 Access Road, Unit D Available 08/06/20 1BD/1BA FOR RENT - Location! 1 bedroom /1 bath one mile +/- from the square and one mile +/- to campus. Available August 2020. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1008 Creekside Place
1008 Creekside Pl, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 Creekside Place Available 08/01/20 3BR/3BA For Rent - Check out this huge 3BR/3BA home! Available for early August move in. The unit is open with a large kitchen, gas fireplace and HUGE bedrooms with large closets.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1901 Garfield Avenue
1901 Garfield Avenue, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1901 Garfield Avenue Available 08/07/20 3BR/2BA For Rent - LOCATION!!! *Interior pics coming soon. Located close to the square, restaurants & campus! This 3BR/2BA has the original hardwood floors throughout. The home has a nice yard and carport.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1306 S. 16th Street
1306 S 16th St Ext, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
1306 S. 16th Street Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA For Rent - FOR RENT! 3BD/2BA House off of S. Lamar. Less than a mile to the square! Nice deck on the side of the house on nice sized lot. Available early August, 2020.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
509 Prescott Cove
509 Prescott Cv, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
509 Prescott Cove Available 07/28/20 Great Condo in Wellsgate for Rent - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath for rent in Wellsgate. NO UNDERGRADUATE per HOA Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mBhKGKqnCqP (RLNE5831069)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Ashley Way
100 Ashley Way, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
100 Ashley Way - 100 Ashley Way is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located just off Anderson Road in beautiful Oxford, MS. These condos also have 9 foot ceilings and crown molding and have an open floor plan.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
62 Snowmass cove
62 Snowmass Cv, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
62 Snowmass cove Available 08/02/20 Oxford MS Rental - (RLNE5770543)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
105 PR 3085
105 Private Road 3085, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
105 PR 3085 Available 08/01/20 The Seasons - These condos are located close to campus, with nice finishes, the wide open floor plan, AMPLE parking, and only 9 units in the whole complex! Enjoy the privacy of The Seasons being so close to everything
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
124 Chinkapin Loop
124 Chinkapin Loop, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1171 sqft
124 Chinkapin Loop - 124 Chinkapin Loop is a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the Oakshire Subdivision. Huge Master, tons of closet space. Located 10 minutes from the Square. Great open floor plan with a 2 car garage. (RLNE5716749)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Robbins Circle
100 Robbins Cir, Oxford, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
West End - The kitchen features solid granite counter tops, very attractive cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen, you will find a walk-in laundry room with a full washer/dryer.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1516 South 10th Street
1516 South 10th Street, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1610 sqft
1516 South 10th Street Available 09/01/20 1516 South 10th Street - Located in Historic Downtown Oxford less than 1 mile from the Square this cozy 2 bedroom and 2 bath home is nestled in a quiet neighborhood.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
122 Ashley Way
122 Ashley Way, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$900
122 Ashley Way Available 08/04/20 122 Ashley Way - 122 Ashley Way is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located just off Anderson Road in beautiful Oxford, MS. These condos also have 9 foot ceilings and crown molding and have an open floor plan.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
102 Bailey Patricia
102 Bailey Patricia Ave, Lafayette County, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
102 Bailey Patricia Available 08/04/20 102 Bailey Patricia - Awesome house in Langston Mile Village located off Hwy 334 near Lafayette County Schools.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
110 private road 3089 - 110 Carrollton
110 Private Road 3089, Oxford, MS
2 Bedrooms
$900
110 private road 3089 - 110 Carrollton Available 08/04/20 110 Carrollton - 110 Carrollton is a 2 bedroom/2 bath condo located just off of Old Taylor road past Shiloh Place.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
301 County Road 1094
301 Countryview Cv, Lafayette County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
301 County Road 1094 Available 08/01/20 3BR/2BA For Rent - For Rent! This 3BR/2BA home is located in the Country View Development off of Anchorage Road. Yard care is included and pets are case by case with a non-refundable pet fee. City Schools.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
127 Greystone Blvd.
127 Greystone Boulevard, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
127 Greystone Blvd. Available 08/02/20 3BR/2.5BA For Rent - For Rent! Available early August, 2020. 3BR/2.5BA home with a fenced backyard in the Greystone Development off of Old Sardis Road. Pets are case by case with a non-refundable pet fee.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
169 CR 162
169 County Road 162, Oxford, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
169 Ashley Way - Short Term Leasing Available!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo located in Sage Meadows in West Oxford. All new appliances included: stove, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
205 Eagles Nest Ln
205 Eagle's Nest Lane, Oxford, MS
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1386 sqft
205 Eagles Nest Ln Available 08/04/20 205 Eagles Nest - 205 Eagles Nest is a 3 bedroom/2 bath single family home with a double garage and fenced yard. This house is located in a great subdivision off of Hwy 6 on the west side of Oxford.
