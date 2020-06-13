/
/
madison
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM
118 Apartments for rent in Madison, MS📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whisper Lake
1 Unit Available
167 Annandale Pkwy East
167 Annandale Parkway East, Madison, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3305 sqft
4 bed, 3.5 bath for rent in Madison! - Check out this large 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home for rent in Madison, MS! Visit our website at www.trihelm.com to fill out an application. Once received, well contact you to schedule a showing! (RLNE5595676)
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
413 Brentwood Dr
413 Brentwood Drive, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3/2 For Rent in Madison - Now available for rent, this home in North Place has been recently remodeled with granite countertops and new flooring.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2502 Chase Court
2502 Chase Ct, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2502 Chase Court Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Home Available in Providence! - This great home is now available for rent in Gluckstadt.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
204 FOXWOOD CV
204 Foxwood Cove, Madison, MS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
For lease. Wonderful 3 bedroom/2 bath home on a large lot located in a cul de sac. This home has neutral paint throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen. No carpet in this lovely home.
1 of 6
Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
1 Unit Available
14 PEPPERMILL DR
14 Peppermill Drive, Madison, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
3BR/2BA, tiled kitchen counters and back-splash, stainless appliances, gas stove and single basin sink which makes cleaning easier. Ceramic floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Madison
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
27 Units Available
Arbors at Natchez Trace
715 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1100 sqft
Close to the Natchez Trace Parkway and just minutes from prime golfing, dining and shopping venues like the Northpark Mall. Lots of great amenities like outdoor pool, tennis courts, private patios/balconies and resident's clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
7 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
761 Rice Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,258
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1389 sqft
Just moments from the Ross Barnett Reservoir, Country Club of Jackson and dining along Lake Harbour Drive, this community offers gated access, hot tub, pool, and fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
257 Falls Crossing
257 Falls Xing, Madison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
257 Falls Crossing Available 06/25/20 Beautiful Home for Rent in Falls Crossings! - This great property will be available in late June for move-in, and is sure to go quickly! It features three bedrooms and two baths, a nice split floor-plan, wood
1 of 11
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
102 Beaver Run Court
102 Beaver Run Court, Ridgeland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1332 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
109 Pine Knoll Dr, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$710
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
900 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Northbrook Residents & Guests - If you have been redirected, all questions can be answered here.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Ridgeland Place
879 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$980
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,089
1214 sqft
Exceptional living in a unique suburban setting–Welcome to Ridgeland Place Apartment Homes! We offer renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Ridgeland, MS just a couple of miles north of Jackson.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
20 Units Available
Tracewood Apartments
6300 Old Canton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1250 sqft
The lifestyle here at Tracewood Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
15 Units Available
The Crossings at Ridgewood
5880 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$990
1200 sqft
6 Bedrooms
$705
800 sqft
8 Bedrooms
$840
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Crossings at Ridgewood in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
22 Units Available
Van Mark
6811 Old Canton Rd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$905
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1366 sqft
Within walking distances of dining and entertainment options. Apartments feature custom bookcase cabinetry, plush carpeting, and wood-burning fireplaces. Large walk-in closets. Private balconies and patios. Open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
8 Units Available
Hampton House Apartments
601 Northpointe Pkwy, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$728
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$873
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,051
1385 sqft
Surrounded by a diversity of shopping, dining and entertainment options, Hampton House Apartments offer a lifestyle both unique and serene. Each home offers all the amenities needed to enjoy the comforts of life.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:45am
3 Units Available
The Gables
880 William Blvd, Ridgeland, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,085
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,313
1332 sqft
Nice location just across from the Ross R. Barnett Reservoir and close to shopping and dining. Units featuring well-equipped kitchens, open floorplans and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
2 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
6 Units Available
Arlington
5845 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$750
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arlington in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Point
759 Glencross Dr, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1026 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Willow Point in Jackson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
500 Northpoint Parkway Suite 205
500 Northpointe Parkway, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bed, 2 bath apartment in Jackson! - This great 2 bed, 2 bath apartment in The Diplomat community has it all! Free access to the clubhouse and pool, gated, covered parking and a quiet atmosphere! Apartment comes with washer/dryer and refrigerator.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
215 Bay Park dr
215 Bay Park Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1943 sqft
Home at the Rez - Home in well established neighborhood near the Rez. This home is close to shopping,walking trails and medical home has lots of space and large back yard for entertaining. This home is ready for a new tenant.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1404 Barnett Bend Circle
1404 Barnett Bend Circle, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1404 Barnett Bend Circle Available 07/06/20 Great 2 bed/2bath in Brandon!! - This two bed, two bath home is available for rent for $1300 monthly with a security deposit of $1300.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
716 Whippoorwill Dr
716 Whippoorwill Drive, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
716 Whippoorwill Dr Available 07/06/20 2 bed, 2 bath for rent in Brandon!! - This 2 bed, 2 bath home for rent is located in Barnett Bend in Brandon, MS. There is a bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom if needed.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Jackson
616 Briarwood Drive, Jackson, MS
Studio
$733
286 sqft
1 Bedroom
$863
572 sqft
Call Us! Move In Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $169.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Madison rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,110.
Some of the colleges located in the Madison area include Jackson State University, and Mississippi College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.