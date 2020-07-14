All apartments in Meridian
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Oak Manor

200 N Hills St · (833) 300-0230
Location

200 N Hills St, Meridian, MS 39305

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01D · Avail. Aug 14

$609

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 23G · Avail. now

$709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 16G · Avail. now

$709

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 12D · Avail. now

$729

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Manor.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
Oak Manor Apartments offers a lifestyle you so richly deserve! Come lounge by the pool. Oak Manor Apartments are the only apartments you should call home! Reserve your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $125 - $250 security bond (non-refundable); $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Manor have any available units?
Oak Manor has 4 units available starting at $609 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oak Manor have?
Some of Oak Manor's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Manor is pet friendly.
Does Oak Manor offer parking?
Yes, Oak Manor offers parking.
Does Oak Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oak Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Manor have a pool?
Yes, Oak Manor has a pool.
Does Oak Manor have accessible units?
No, Oak Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Oak Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oak Manor has units with air conditioning.
