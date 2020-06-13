/
gulf hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:32 PM
49 Apartments for rent in Gulf Hills, MS📍
Last updated June 12 at 07:44am
5 Units Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
1 Bedroom
$885
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2403 Esplanade
2403 Esplanade Street, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2403 Esplanade Available 08/04/20 Esplanade Condo - 2403 Esplanade Ridge is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located less than a mile from campus. The rent for this unit includes water, sewer, sanitation, grounds maintenance, cable, and internet.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5400 Old Fort Bayou Rd
5400 Old Fort Bayou Road, Gulf Hills, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1214 sqft
Freshly painted 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the St. Martin school district. Close to I10. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Fenced yard and single car garage. Newer kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances (does not include refrigerator).
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2425 Esplanade St
2425 Esplanade Street, Gulf Hills, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse located in the Orleans Place Subdivision. Property has full access to public pool located steps away from the front door. Casinos, shopping, beaches, and schools located only a few minutes away, Don't miss out!
Results within 1 mile of Gulf Hills
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$833
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1500 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3713 Springwood Ln
3713 Springwood Lane, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1635 sqft
3713 Springwood Ln Available 07/15/20 4 bed / 2 bath home in a great location! 3713 Springwood Ln. Ocean Springs - Great location. Close to Walmart and restaurants. Home is a 4 bedroom 2 bath home. 12 month lease. Has an area for a garden.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3230 Cumberland Rd Apt 22 -
3230 Cumberland Road, Ocean Springs, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished condo in OS! Oak Glen Marina # 22 - Fully furnished 2 bedroom townhome w/ all utilities included. Beautifully appointed home featuring flat screens in every room. Granite counter tops. Porch off of living room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
715 Cottage Square Lane
715 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
1 Bedroom
$980
475 sqft
Cottage close to Downtown Ocean Springs! - Charming cottage that has been newly renovated! Located within walking distance to Downtown Ocean Springs. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with nice sized kitchen and larger "bump outs" to create more square footage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Elliot Place
102 Elliott Place, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1488 sqft
102 Elliot Place Available 07/01/20 Cute home, New kitchen, Near Downtown Ocean Springs! - This property offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full hall bath with the master bathroom being a half bath. New kitchen. Fresh paint.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 Cleveland Ave.
410 Cleveland Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Downtown Ocean Springs Living! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House w/ Outdoor Living - Whether you like cruising around downtown in your golf cart or just relaxing in your yard this home is for you.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
602 Cottage Square
602 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
547 sqft
Cottage in Ocean Springs! (Handicapped Accessible) - This 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage is located near Downtown Ocean Springs and directly across from Oak Park Elementary School. Water/sewer is included. This particular unit is handicapped accessible.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 Cottage Square Lane
605 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
544 sqft
Cottage living near Downtown Ocean Springs! - Charming cottage with precious front porch that has been newly renovated! Located within walking distance to Downtown Ocean Springs. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. No carpeting.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
103 Armand Oaks
103 Armand Oaks, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom 2 bath town home for rent close to downtown Ocean Springs, the beach and entertainment. The unit has granite counter top's, stainless appliance package.
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
112 Keri Cv
112 Keri Cove, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1534 sqft
Adorable cottage located in central Ocean Springs close to Downtown. Walking distance to Upper and Oak Park Elelmentary Schools, Shopping & Dining. Living Room has Cathedral ceilings and Fireplace. Master suite located on first floor.
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
111 Earle Taylor Ln
111 Earle Taylor Lane, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1216 sqft
Cute townhouse located within minutes of downtown Ocean Springs! 111 Earle Taylor - Cute townhouse located within minutes of downtown Ocean Springs. The townhouse features granite countertops, upgraded appliances, and tiled floors in living areas.
Results within 5 miles of Gulf Hills
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4030 Suzanne Dr
4030 Suzanne Drive, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
150000 sqft
LARGE COMMERCIAL PROPERTY! 15000 sq. ft. metal building coming available soon! This property includes two offices, 2 (1/2) baths, and a break room. The lot size is 200x152.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woolmarket
1 Unit Available
3460 Riverbend Cv
3460 Riverbend Cove, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/19/20 Two story townhome located off the Tchoutacabouffa river off Lamey Bridge Rd. This townhome includes single car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counter tops, fireplace, deck, and washer/dryer hook ups.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2421 Beachview Dr D-04
2421 Beachview Drive, Gulf Park Estates, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
874 sqft
2421 Beachview Dr D-04 Available 06/15/20 Lovely condo on Simmons Bayou! Harbor Landing D-04 2421 Beachview Dr. - Our community consists of an outstanding marina providing premium access to all leisure activities that waterside living has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
11057 Oakcrest Dr
11057 Oakcrest Drive, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/26/20 Single story brick home located off Popp's Ferry Rd. that includes two car garage, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently vacant and being worked on.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
185 Saint Jude St 5
185 Saint Jude St, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
beach blvd close to afb beach & casinos - Property Id: 285272 beach blvd close to afb beach & casinos 3 minute drive to casino 2 minute drive to Kessler air force base gate unit is fully furnished can do contract or month to
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
65 Fairwood Drive
65 Fairwood Drive, Ocean Springs, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2450 sqft
65 Fairwood Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, large family home in Ocean Springs School District! - This 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home offers over 2400 square feet of living space! Split floor plan, formal dining, double sided fireplace, open
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8700 Spring Ave Apt C
8700 Spring Avenue, Gulf Park Estates, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
1177 sqft
Available 07/24/20 Single story triplex end unit located off of Beachview Dr. that includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook up. Property is occupied until July 1, 2020. We are taking advance applications.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
10309 Mayhaw Cv
10309 Mayhaw Cv, Jackson County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1762 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath family home located in the desirable Lake Forest S/D. This home is on over an acre of land and features a large kitchen, high ceilings, walk in closet in master, large family room and all appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6913 Oakhurst Dr
6913 Oakhurst Dr, Jackson County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1500 sqft
Nice quiet family home located in Gulf Park Estates that features ceramic tile and hardwood type flooring throughout. Great open floor plan with fireplace, appliances, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a fenced in back yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Gulf Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $970.
Some of the colleges located in the Gulf Hills area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, and Spring Hill College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gulf Hills from include Mobile, Biloxi, Gulfport, Pascagoula, and Gautier.