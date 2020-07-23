/
rankin county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:39 AM
144 Apartments for rent in Rankin County, MS📍
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
21 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,107
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
1341 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
30 Units Available
Crosswinds
440 Cross Park Dr, Pearl, MS
1 Bedroom
$903
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,143
1450 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live in our Crosswinds apartment homes located in Jackson, Mississippi.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 07:53 AM
4 Units Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,288
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 07:46 AM
12 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,005
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 05:08 AM
3 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1329 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 04:46 AM
2 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1200 sqft
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 04:42 AM
6 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified
Last updated July 22 at 04:38 AM
2 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,394
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
3 Units Available
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with ceramic tile floors and a W/D hookup. Ample onsite amenities, including a basketball court, tennis court, and car wash area. Near I-20. Right by Brandon City Park.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Verified
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1270 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
Last updated September 25 at 07:59 PM
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
624 Oak Ridge Way
624 Oak Ridge Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1378 sqft
DO NOT FILL OUT A ZILLOW APPLICATION. We do not accept t hem. 601-316-2556 Call Barry at 601-622-7322. This is a nice home in a good neighborhood on a large corner lot. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Split plan. All walls have been newly painted.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
506 Willow Valley Circle
506 Willow Valley Circle, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1560 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
158 Greenfield Lane
158 Greenfield Lane, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
519 Willow Court Drive
519 Willow Court Drive, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2150 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
509 Bruin Avenue
509 Bruin Avenue, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1238 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
160 Willow Oak Lane
160 Willow Oak Lane, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1486 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1046 Barnett Bend Circle
1046 Barnett Bend Circle, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1046 Barnett Bend Circle Available 08/07/20 Two Bed / Two Bath House for Rent in Barnett Bend - This great home will be available in early August. It's got a fenced backyard, vaulted ceiling, and has no carpet.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
619 Hampshire Drive
619 Hampshire Drive, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
Home for Rent in Cliffview - This spacious home is now available for rent! Located in Cliffview, just off Spillway Rd in Brandon. Four bedrooms, two and a half baths, a fenced backyard, and much more.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
215 Bay Park dr
215 Bay Park Drive, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1943 sqft
Home at the Rez - Home in well established neighborhood near the Rez. This home is close to shopping,walking trails and medical home has lots of space and large back yard for entertaining. This home is ready for a new tenant.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
716 Whippoorwill Dr
716 Whippoorwill Drive, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 bed, 2 bath for rent in Brandon!! - This 2 bed, 2 bath home for rent is located in Barnett Bend in Brandon, MS. There is a bonus room that could be used as an additional bedroom if needed.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1404 Barnett Bend Circle
1404 Barnett Bend Circle, Rankin County, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Great 2 bed/2bath in Brandon!! - This two bed, two bath home is available for rent for $1250 monthly with a security deposit of $1250.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
202 PREWITT CIR
202 Prewitt Circle, Richland, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1570 sqft
Three bedroom, two bath 1,570 sq ft Split plan Large great room Spacious master suite Master bath with double vanity, walk-in closets, separate shower & jetted tub Covered patio Two car garage Conveniently located near shopping, schools, and
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Rankin County area include Jackson State University, Mississippi College, University of Southern Mississippi, and William Carey University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Jackson, Hattiesburg, Ridgeland, Brandon, and Clinton have apartments for rent.