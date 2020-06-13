/
/
d iberville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:32 PM
54 Apartments for rent in D'Iberville, MS📍
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4030 Suzanne Dr
4030 Suzanne Drive, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
150000 sqft
LARGE COMMERCIAL PROPERTY! 15000 sq. ft. metal building coming available soon! This property includes two offices, 2 (1/2) baths, and a break room. The lot size is 200x152.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woolmarket
1 Unit Available
3460 Riverbend Cv
3460 Riverbend Cove, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/19/20 Two story townhome located off the Tchoutacabouffa river off Lamey Bridge Rd. This townhome includes single car garage, stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counter tops, fireplace, deck, and washer/dryer hook ups.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
11057 Oakcrest Dr
11057 Oakcrest Drive, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available 06/26/20 Single story brick home located off Popp's Ferry Rd. that includes two car garage, fenced yard, stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently vacant and being worked on.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
706 Plum Lane
706 Plum Ln, D'Iberville, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1565 sqft
MOVE IN ready Furnished Townhomes with all Utilities paid. Each Townhouse includes a private car garage. We are just 3 miles from keesler base gate, 0.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
11263 Gorenflo Rd
11263 Gorenflo Road, D'Iberville, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
954 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED!! Located near Promenade Shopping Center, food and entertainment; yet situated in a quiet neighborhood. Swimming pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen on site for unwinding after work or school.
Results within 1 mile of D'Iberville
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 07:49am
North Biloxi
7 Units Available
Lagniappe of Biloxi
831 Cedar Lake Rd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$934
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1305 sqft
Gated residential community in a natural setting. Outdoor facilities include gazebo lounge areas, grilling areas, a car washing station and a bark park. Short-term leases available.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
North Biloxi
1 Unit Available
Ellington Dr., 861
861 Ellington Drive, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1598 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath! The home has an open floor plan in the living areas and a split bedroom plan for privacy.
1 of 8
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
6544 Rye Grass Rd
6544 Rye Grass Rd, St. Martin, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1777 sqft
6544 Rye Grass Rd Available 04/17/20 - Attractive 3BR/2BA home located in St. Martin! Split floor plan, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near Keesler AFB. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5687178)
Results within 5 miles of D'Iberville
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Grand Biscayne Apartments
14510 Lemoyne Blvd, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$833
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1500 sqft
Dogs and cats allowed. E-payments and credit cards accepted. Gym, playground and pool available. Apartments offer washer and dryer hookups and extra storage. Round-the-clock maintenance. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 07:44am
5 Units Available
The Reserve at Gulf Hills
6721 Washington Ave, Gulf Hills, MS
1 Bedroom
$885
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary units with many upgrades including granite countertops, hardwood floors, air conditioning and walk-in closets. In a quiet residential community in Ocean Springs. Wi-Fi hot spot for residents.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
715 Cottage Square Lane
715 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
1 Bedroom
$980
475 sqft
Cottage close to Downtown Ocean Springs! - Charming cottage that has been newly renovated! Located within walking distance to Downtown Ocean Springs. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with nice sized kitchen and larger "bump outs" to create more square footage.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woolmarket
1 Unit Available
7585 E. Oaklawn
7585 East Oaklawn Road, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Water front property!! - Nice home located on beautiful piece of land. Home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, covered back patio that looks over the Biloxi River. Yard has well established azalea bushes and lots of trees. Call today to view this home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2403 Esplanade
2403 Esplanade Street, Gulf Hills, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2403 Esplanade Available 08/04/20 Esplanade Condo - 2403 Esplanade Ridge is a 2 bedroom/2.5 bath condo located less than a mile from campus. The rent for this unit includes water, sewer, sanitation, grounds maintenance, cable, and internet.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
185 Saint Jude St 5
185 Saint Jude St, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
4 Bedrooms
Ask
beach blvd close to afb beach & casinos - Property Id: 285272 beach blvd close to afb beach & casinos 3 minute drive to casino 2 minute drive to Kessler air force base gate unit is fully furnished can do contract or month to
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5431 Quail Creek Cir
5431 Quail Creek Circle, Harrison County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$750
Available 07/06/20 Two story duplex located off of Lamey Bridge Rd. in D'Iberville. This property includes stove, fridge, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hook ups. The property is currently occupied until July 1, 2020.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 Cleveland Ave.
410 Cleveland Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Downtown Ocean Springs Living! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House w/ Outdoor Living - Whether you like cruising around downtown in your golf cart or just relaxing in your yard this home is for you.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 Cottage Square Lane
605 Cottage Square Ln, Ocean Springs, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
544 sqft
Cottage living near Downtown Ocean Springs! - Charming cottage with precious front porch that has been newly renovated! Located within walking distance to Downtown Ocean Springs. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. No carpeting.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
10309 Mayhaw Cv
10309 Mayhaw Cv, Jackson County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1762 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath family home located in the desirable Lake Forest S/D. This home is on over an acre of land and features a large kitchen, high ceilings, walk in closet in master, large family room and all appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
139 Mc Donnell Avenue
139 McDonnell Ave, Biloxi, MS
2 Bedrooms
$695
1000 sqft
It is walking distance to the beautiful Biloxi Beaches. Its located minutes to shopping malls and great restaurants with some of the best seafood the Gulf coast has to offer! Rent includes water/sewer/trash.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
5400 Old Fort Bayou Rd
5400 Old Fort Bayou Road, Gulf Hills, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1214 sqft
Freshly painted 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in the St. Martin school district. Close to I10. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Fenced yard and single car garage. Newer kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances (does not include refrigerator).
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2425 Esplanade St
2425 Esplanade Street, Gulf Hills, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1500 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse located in the Orleans Place Subdivision. Property has full access to public pool located steps away from the front door. Casinos, shopping, beaches, and schools located only a few minutes away, Don't miss out!
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
1670 Wiltshire Blvd
1670 Wiltshire Boulevard, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1518 sqft
Spacious clean 3 bed, 2 bath in Biloxi that is close to Keesler, Back Bay, Biloxi Beach and Golf Course.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
17067 Palm Ridge Drive
17067 Palm Ridge Drive, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1668 sqft
17067 Palm Ridge Drive Available 06/08/20 4 BEDROOM IN D'IBERVILLE - Beautiful brick home ready for the right tenant.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Biloxi
1 Unit Available
157 Oakmont Pl
157 Oakmont Place, Biloxi, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1660 sqft
Clean and Move-In Ready 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home PETS OK - Property Id: 264705 Clean and move-in ready three-bedroom, two-bathroom home walking distance to the beach, Mississippi Coliseum and restaurants. This location can't be beat.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for D'Iberville rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,410.
Some of the colleges located in the D'Iberville area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, and Spring Hill College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to D'Iberville from include Mobile, Biloxi, Gulfport, Pascagoula, and Gautier.