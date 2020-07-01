/
pass christian
28 Apartments for rent in Pass Christian, MS📍
961 Second St
961 E Second St, Pass Christian, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1271 sqft
Looking for a safe, private one bedroom rental? Look no further! This old-fashioned cottage is sitting on the far end of 2.2 tree shaded acres. Solid wood like flooring in the living area with ceramic tile in the surrounding rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Pass Christian
15 Linda Lane
15 Linda Ln, Long Beach, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1266 sqft
15 Linda Lane Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom House in Long Beach Coming Soon! - This charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Long Beach will be available SOON! This house will be available to view on August 1.
1158 East Old Pass Road
1158 East Old Pass Road, Long Beach, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
1158 East Old Pass Road Available 08/01/20 Great Home in Long Beach Coming Available Soon! - This great 4 bedroom 1 bathroom in Long Beach is coming available on SOON! This house is available to view on 1 August.
1702 62nd Ave
1702 62nd Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$700
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE2265264)
674 Union Street
674 Union Street, Bay St. Louis, MS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
117 Demontluzin Ave.
117 Demontluzin Street, Bay St. Louis, MS
2 Bedrooms
$735
1000 sqft
Manor House Apartments has a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment available, 1000 square feet, open floor plan, new renovations, new carpets, new appliances etc.
1550 East 2nd Street Unit Q95
1550 E Second St, Harrison County, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
612 sqft
1550 East 2nd Street Unit Q95 Available 08/01/20 Cute and Cozy - This great one bedroom, one bath condo is available in August. Located in Pass Christian, close to the beach, great food, and wonderful culture.
248 North Island View Avenue
248 North Island View Avenue, Long Beach, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2447 sqft
NOW Scheduling Showings! AVAILABLE AUG 15, 2020 Beautiful and one-of-a-kind ranch style home in Long Beach- only minutes away from the sandy shores of the Coast.
218 Boggs Cir
218 Boggs Circle, Long Beach, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
880 sqft
Lovely One Bedroom, One Bath rental home with it's on entrance but is attached to the main home. This furnished rental offers a spacious Great Room and Formal Dining + Breakfast Room, Kitchen and Laundry Closet with stacking washer and dryer.
999 Park Row Ave
999 Park Row Ave, Long Beach, MS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1340 sqft
999 Park Row #1, Section 8 Approved, 3BR 2B house. New construction, Laundry hookups, Granite countertops, Vinyl flooring through out, Near Long Beach schools.
200 Lawler Ave - 1
200 Lawler Ave, Long Beach, MS
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
Nice 2BR, 1 BA apartment in Long Beach. Close to down town shopping, restaurants, USM Gulf Park campus.
18147 Allen Rd
18147 Allen Rd, Long Beach, MS
2 Bedrooms
$700
710 sqft
Remodeled, hook up laundry, storage room, water included, pets case by case only. Listing agent related to owner.
699 Dunbar Ave
699 Dunbar Avenue, Bay St. Louis, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1100 sqft
Clean and cozy, the living area has plenty of comfortable seating and a large flat screen television. Open floor plan with a dining area and breakfast bar. The kitchen is well stocked with everything you would need to make dinners at home.
Results within 10 miles of Pass Christian
1218 2nd Street
1218 Second Street, Gulfport, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Fully furnished 1 bed carriage house - Darling guest house that is perfect for one person. One block from beach in historical well established quiet neighborhood. Fully furnished with utilities included.
3903 Monterey Dr
3903 Monterey Drive, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$695
Available 07/15/20 Single story home with carport, stove, fridge, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently occupied until July 6, 2020. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view it.
4021 Ponderosa Drive
4021 Ponderosa Street, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1154 sqft
4021 Ponderosa Drive Available 08/01/20 Great Home Available Soon! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house is ready to welcome you home! This home will be available to view in August.
3203 55th Avenue
3203 55th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
3203 55th Avenue Available 07/03/20 Available Soon! - Great 4 bedroom and 1 bath home; More pictures to follow! Will be available to show on July 3, 2020 Close to NCBC Gulfport and minutes from Downtown and the beach! For more information contact
3403 54th Avenue Unit B
3403 54th Ave, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$750
767 sqft
3403 54th Avenue Unit B Available 08/01/20 Fantastic 2 bedroom Duplex - Apply today for this wonderful ground floor apartment. Near the CB Base and wonderful downtown Gulfport shopping and restaurants.
1300 Rd 533
1300 Road 533, Hancock County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home apx 1500 square feet nestled on 1 acre at the very end of Road 533open family; dining, kitchen area. large carport . portion of shed available for tenant use
2311 5th Avenue
2311 5th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Gulfport. Central air, central heat, patio, fenced back yard, and located 3 blocks from the beach. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. Home is occupied until July 1st $950/month rent. $900 security deposit required.
3333 12th Avenue - 2
3333 12th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$699
1000 sqft
Beautiful Townhome Style Apartment with 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bathrooms. Renovations were completed in June 2020 and includes fresh paint, updated lighting, and plumbing fixtures.
1116-41st Ave Unit 1
1116 41st Ave, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$650
1600 sqft
3br 2ba Big yard. Close to Gulfport schools and Memorial Hospital
4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1
4605 Michigan Ave, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$650
763 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bath apartments ready for move in. The new owner is completing upgrades to the interiors and will be doing an overhaul to the exteriors as well.
1914 46th Avenue
1914 46th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
1914 46th Avenue Available 05/01/20 fresh three br 1 bath in quiet neighborhood SW Gulfport - Cute and cozy newer style home with large utility room eat in kitchen, great HvAC system and located down town near CB base and Memorial Hospital For more
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Pass Christian, the median rent is $556 for a studio, $583 for a 1-bedroom, $673 for a 2-bedroom, and $945 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pass Christian, check out our monthly Pass Christian Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Pass Christian area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pass Christian from include New Orleans, Biloxi, Slidell, Gulfport, and Pascagoula.