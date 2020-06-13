/
/
long beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:47 PM
46 Apartments for rent in Long Beach, MS📍
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 Linda Lane
15 Linda Ln, Long Beach, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1266 sqft
15 Linda Lane Available 06/30/20 Charming 3 Bedroom House in Long Beach Coming Soon! - This charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Long Beach will be available SOON! This house will be available to view on June 30, 2020.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1158 East Old Pass Road
1158 East Old Pass Road, Long Beach, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1350 sqft
1158 East Old Pass Road Available 06/30/20 Great Home in Long Beach Coming Available Soon! - This great 4 bedroom 1 bathroom in Long Beach is coming available on SOON! This house is available to view on 30 June 2020.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
999 Park Row Ave
999 Park Row Ave, Long Beach, MS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1340 sqft
999 Park Row #1, Section 8 Approved, 3BR 2B house. New construction, Laundry hookups, Granite countertops, Vinyl flooring through out, Near Long Beach schools.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
200 Lawler Ave - 1
200 Lawler Ave, Long Beach, MS
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
Nice 2BR, 1 BA apartment in Long Beach. Close to down town shopping, restaurants, USM Gulf Park campus.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
18147 Allen Rd
18147 Allen Rd, Long Beach, MS
2 Bedrooms
$700
710 sqft
Remodeled, hook up laundry, storage room, water included, pets case by case only. Listing agent related to owner.
Results within 1 mile of Long Beach
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1702 62nd Ave
1702 62nd Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$700
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE2265264)
Results within 5 miles of Long Beach
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1908 43rd Avenue
1908 43rd Avenue, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$850
1934 sqft
1908 43rd Avenue Available 06/30/20 Great Home Coming Available Soon! - 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home coming available soon. Close to downtown, shopping, and restaurants.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4021 Ponderosa Drive
4021 Ponderosa Street, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1154 sqft
4021 Ponderosa Drive Available 07/01/20 Great Home Available Soon! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house is ready to welcome you home! This home will be available to view in July.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1703 19th Street
1703 19th Street, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$900
1721 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Awesome single family home is available for rent NOW. 3 Bed, 2 Bath home with spacious rooms throughout the house. Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3203 55th Avenue
3203 55th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
3203 55th Avenue Available 06/30/20 Available Soon! - Great 4 bedroom and 1 bath home; More pictures to follow! Will be available to show on June 30, 2020 Close to NCBC Gulfport and minutes from Downtown and the beach! For more information contact
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
369 Grayson Ave
369 Grayson Avenue, Pass Christian, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1824 sqft
Come home to Pass Christian! - This 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is conveniently located to downtown Pass Christian.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1218 2nd Street
1218 Second Street, Gulfport, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
1218 2nd Street Available 06/17/20 Fully furnished 1 bed carriage house - Darling guest house. One block from beach in historical well established quiet neighborhood. Fully furnished with utilities included.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11184 River Bend Dr
11184 River Bend Dr, Harrison County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
2016 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Two story home located in Lake Vista Subdivision off of Canal Rd. This home includes two car garage, fenced yard, dining room, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and washer/dryer hook ups.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3903 Monterey Dr
3903 Monterey Drive, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$695
Available 06/30/20 Single story home with carport, stove, fridge, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently occupied until June 15, 2020. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view it.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
372 Morton Avenue
372 Morton Ave, Pass Christian, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1250 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
961 Second St
961 E Second St, Pass Christian, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1271 sqft
Looking for a safe, private one bedroom rental? Look no further! This old-fashioned cottage is sitting on the far end of 2.2 tree shaded acres. Solid wood like flooring in the living area with ceramic tile in the surrounding rooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1116-41st Ave Unit 1
1116 41st Ave, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$650
1600 sqft
3br 2ba Big yard. Close to Gulfport schools and Memorial Hospital
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
4605 Michigan Avenue, Unit A-1
4605 Michigan Ave, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$650
763 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bath apartments ready for move in. The new owner is completing upgrades to the interiors and will be doing an overhaul to the exteriors as well.
1 of 17
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1914 46th Avenue
1914 46th Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$700
950 sqft
1914 46th Avenue Available 05/01/20 fresh three br 1 bath in quiet neighborhood SW Gulfport - Cute and cozy newer style home with large utility room eat in kitchen, great HvAC system and located down town near CB base and Memorial Hospital For more
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2420 Pine Ave
2420 Pine Avenue, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
Single story home with stove, fridge, dishwasher, granite counters, washer/dryer hook up, and fenced yard. (RLNE5614879)
1 of 16
Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
1703 3rd Street
1703 3rd St, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$880
1400 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom Home - This adorable home with a circle drive is ready for a family! To schedule a tour or for more information, please contact Southern Way Realty. 228-214-9674 OFFICE admin@southernwayrealtyllc.
Results within 10 miles of Long Beach
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 9 at 03:11pm
2 Units Available
Legacy at Ashton Bay
12450 Three Rivers Rd, Gulfport, MS
2 Bedrooms
$869
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
West Biloxi
Contact for Availability
Palm Isle
251 Eisenhower Dr, Biloxi, MS
1 Bedroom
$680
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Come let us welcome you home at Palm Isle Apartments, where all the comforts of a beach resort are right at your fingertips.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2702 E Angela Cir
2702 East Angela Circle, Gulfport, MS
3 Bedrooms
$795
Available 06/26/20 Single story home located in Pine Hills Subdivision. This home includes carport, stove, fridge, and washer/dryer hook ups. This home is currently vacant and being worked on. We do have one approved applicant waiting to view it.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Long Beach, the median rent is $778 for a studio, $816 for a 1-bedroom, $942 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,323 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Long Beach, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Long Beach area include Delgado Community College, Dillard University, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center-New Orleans, Loyola University New Orleans, and University of Holy Cross. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Long Beach from include New Orleans, Biloxi, Slidell, Gulfport, and Pascagoula.