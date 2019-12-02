All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9450 N. Robinhood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9450 N. Robinhood Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9450 N. Robinhood Ave

9450 North Robinhood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9450 North Robinhood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64154

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/83887040eb ----
SPECIAL - 1ST MONTH FREE WITH 13 MONTH LEASE! The Genesis Trails rental home community is ideal for those who want a single-level home nestled in a private, wooded setting with picturesque views. This community is located in the Genesis at Green Hills subdivision just minutes from metropolitan Kansas City with its award-winning restaurants, jazz and blues music, art museums, professional sports teams, and nearby upscale shopping. Imagine living in a spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath ranch-style home with a raised ceiling great room. Each home also features a full, 1300 sq. ft., unfinished basement, 2-car garage and a covered patio or 15\' x 8\' deck. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 Bath
2 Bedroom
2 Car Garage
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9450 N. Robinhood Ave have any available units?
9450 N. Robinhood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9450 N. Robinhood Ave have?
Some of 9450 N. Robinhood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9450 N. Robinhood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9450 N. Robinhood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9450 N. Robinhood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9450 N. Robinhood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9450 N. Robinhood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9450 N. Robinhood Ave does offer parking.
Does 9450 N. Robinhood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9450 N. Robinhood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9450 N. Robinhood Ave have a pool?
No, 9450 N. Robinhood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9450 N. Robinhood Ave have accessible units?
No, 9450 N. Robinhood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9450 N. Robinhood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9450 N. Robinhood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary