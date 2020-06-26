2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S

Amenities

Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment for Rent!

Come check out this great 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment while it's still available! It's currently undergoing renovations but will be available VERY SOON and we are currently showing the available units! This apartment won't be available for long so come see it today!



Some Features Include:

• Hardwood Floors

• New Tile

• Granite Countertops

• Stainless Steel Appliances

• Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal

• New Kitchen Cabinets

• Recessed Lighting

• New Fixtures and Ceiling Fans

• New Bathroom Vanity

• Washer/Dryer Provided

• Larger Closets

• Off Street Parking Available

• Secured Entry



***Pets are Welcome with restrictions on Aggressive Breeds. Please note there is a one-time nonrefundable payment of $250 as well as a monthly pet rent.

***$35 Water and Sewer Fee

*** Tenant pays electric and gas