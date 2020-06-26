All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S
Last updated January 25 2020 at 6:01 AM

2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S

2706 Benton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2706 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64128
Santa Fe

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment for Rent!
Come check out this great 2-bedroom, 1-bath apartment while it's still available! It's currently undergoing renovations but will be available VERY SOON and we are currently showing the available units! This apartment won't be available for long so come see it today!

Some Features Include:
• Hardwood Floors
• New Tile
• Granite Countertops
• Stainless Steel Appliances
• Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal
• New Kitchen Cabinets
• Recessed Lighting
• New Fixtures and Ceiling Fans
• New Bathroom Vanity
• Washer/Dryer Provided
• Larger Closets
• Off Street Parking Available
• Secured Entry

***Pets are Welcome with restrictions on Aggressive Breeds. Please note there is a one-time nonrefundable payment of $250 as well as a monthly pet rent.
***$35 Water and Sewer Fee
*** Tenant pays electric and gas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S have any available units?
2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S have?
Some of 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S currently offering any rent specials?
2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S is pet friendly.
Does 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S offer parking?
Yes, 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S offers parking.
Does 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S have a pool?
No, 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S does not have a pool.
Does 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S have accessible units?
No, 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2706 Benton Boulevard - 3S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary