Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments courtyard key fob access online portal smoke-free community

Grand and Dale apartments are the epitome of convenient living. The community is located on historic beautiful Grand Avenue in St. Paul. Everything you need from shopping to dining is within walking distance. Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, and entertainment. Choose from a variety of spacious apartments appointed with hardwood floors, lots of new extra's and remodeling. Each home has ample closet space and resident-accessible balconies.