/
/
/
ANOKATECH
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 AM
9 Apartments For Rent Near Anoka Technical College
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
15 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,180
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
3 Units Available
Woodland Park Apartments
2614 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
INCOME LIMITS APPLY - Welcome to Woodland Park Apartments where our residents are our number one priority! Woodland Park is located in a quiet neighborhood in Anoka with easy access to Hwy 10.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
3 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,455
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
Meadowview
650 Garfield St E, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,060
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint, comfortable living in spacious apartments surrounded by nature. Relax inside with central air conditioning or enjoy the outdoors from your private patio or balcony. Community includes green courtyards and space to barbecue.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$807
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,113
1225 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
1721 Ferry Street - 14
1721 South Ferry Street, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
Spacious 2 BR Property is has dishwasher, car parking, (garage space is available with additional cost), balcony, washer and dryer in the building. We DO NOT Allow Pets
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
7318 147th Ln NW
7318 147th Lane Northwest, Ramsey, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1030 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
2911 7th Avenue - 107
2911 7th Avenue, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
782 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit is located in Lynn 7th Apartments which has recently been renovated. Brand new everything! New flooring, windows, cabinets, countertops and appliances. Brand new coin operated laundry facilities on site.
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
7357 E Ramsey Parkway
7357 E Ramsey Pkwy NW, Ramsey, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1643 sqft
7357 E Ramsey Parkway Available 10/01/20 BEAUTIFUL, 2018 built townhome, updates through-out 3 bed 3 bath home for lease! - Welcome home! We present, this beautifully rare, 3 beds w/an office, 3 bath town-home...upgrades through-out, 2018 built...
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MN