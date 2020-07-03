All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:16 PM

2079 Reaney Ave E

2079 Reaney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2079 Reaney Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55119
Beaver Lake Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
$2,200 - Large 5 Bed/ 2.0 Bath No Smoking 1900sqft house- near 3M Campus, 10 min from Downtown Saint Paul, 15 min from Woodbury Lake Mall, 15 min from Maplewood Mall, Not Currently Accepting Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2079 Reaney Ave E have any available units?
2079 Reaney Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 2079 Reaney Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2079 Reaney Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2079 Reaney Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 2079 Reaney Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 2079 Reaney Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 2079 Reaney Ave E offers parking.
Does 2079 Reaney Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2079 Reaney Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2079 Reaney Ave E have a pool?
No, 2079 Reaney Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2079 Reaney Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2079 Reaney Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2079 Reaney Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2079 Reaney Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2079 Reaney Ave E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2079 Reaney Ave E has units with air conditioning.

