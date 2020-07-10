All apartments in St. Paul
Adeline Apartments
Adeline Apartments

1398 St Paul Ave · (651) 504-0708
Location

1398 St Paul Ave, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1398-09 · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Adeline Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
air conditioning
garbage disposal
carpet
refrigerator
range
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Great Highland Park location, located on bus line, close to shopping and restaurants. You will find spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes in this clean, nicely landscaped community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 Months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per person
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: No dogs
Parking Details: garage rent: $65/month open parking: parking permit required; given by leasing office.
Storage Details: Included with lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Adeline Apartments have any available units?
Adeline Apartments has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Adeline Apartments have?
Some of Adeline Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Adeline Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Adeline Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Adeline Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Adeline Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Adeline Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Adeline Apartments offers parking.
Does Adeline Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Adeline Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Adeline Apartments have a pool?
No, Adeline Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Adeline Apartments have accessible units?
No, Adeline Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Adeline Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Adeline Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
