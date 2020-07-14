Tower Apartments 1609

Amenities

Tower Apts (1609) is located at 1609 Ford Parkway St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Tower Apts (1609) offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 575 to 875 sq.ft. Amenities include Controlled Access/Gated, Garage, High Speed Internet, Laundry Facilities, Off Street Parking and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 55116 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.