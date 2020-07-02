1951 Grand Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

Macalester-Groveland is one of the best places to live in Minnesota! Live close to campus so you can stay involved in college events and activities. Located only **2 blocks from St. Thomas and within a mile of MacCalester and St Catherines. This multilevel single family 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom offers a garage for off street parking and a great yard to hang out in and enjoy. Large living room with a 3 season porch that lets in an abundance of natural light that opens up into an informal dinning space.

There are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks all within walking distance. Metro transit stops just across the street.



LEASE TERMS:

Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities Tenants are also responsible for snow and lawn care. Sorry no pets allowed This home does not qualify for section 8.



RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.



MANAGEMENT:

This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848

