1951 Grand Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:07 PM

1951 Grand Avenue

1951 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1951 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Macalester-Groveland is one of the best places to live in Minnesota! Live close to campus so you can stay involved in college events and activities. Located only **2 blocks from St. Thomas and within a mile of MacCalester and St Catherines. This multilevel single family 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom offers a garage for off street parking and a great yard to hang out in and enjoy. Large living room with a 3 season porch that lets in an abundance of natural light that opens up into an informal dinning space.
There are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks all within walking distance. Metro transit stops just across the street.

LEASE TERMS:
Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities Tenants are also responsible for snow and lawn care. Sorry no pets allowed This home does not qualify for section 8.

RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848
Great SFH in desirable St. Paul location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 Grand Avenue have any available units?
1951 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1951 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1951 Grand Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1951 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1951 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1951 Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1951 Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1951 Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 1951 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1951 Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1951 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1951 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1951 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1951 Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

