St. Paul, MN
Tower Apartments 1615
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Tower Apartments 1615

1615 Ford Parkway · (651) 409-9783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1615 Ford Parkway, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tower Apartments 1615.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
Tower Apts (1615) is located at 1615 Ford Parkway St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Tower Apts (1615) offers 1 bedroom apartments of size 575 sq.ft. Amenities include Controlled Access/Gated, Garage, High Speed Internet, Laundry Facilities, Off Street Parking and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming cats. Property is located in the 55116 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500.00 depending on screening
Additional: Renter's insurance recommended
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
deposit: $250.
limit: 2
rent: $25/month.
restrictions: Non-domestic cats.
Parking Details: There are on street and back parking lot spots available, at $0. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: There are storage lockers available on site for an additional $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tower Apartments 1615 have any available units?
Tower Apartments 1615 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Tower Apartments 1615 have?
Some of Tower Apartments 1615's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tower Apartments 1615 currently offering any rent specials?
Tower Apartments 1615 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tower Apartments 1615 pet-friendly?
Yes, Tower Apartments 1615 is pet friendly.
Does Tower Apartments 1615 offer parking?
Yes, Tower Apartments 1615 offers parking.
Does Tower Apartments 1615 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tower Apartments 1615 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tower Apartments 1615 have a pool?
No, Tower Apartments 1615 does not have a pool.
Does Tower Apartments 1615 have accessible units?
No, Tower Apartments 1615 does not have accessible units.
Does Tower Apartments 1615 have units with dishwashers?
No, Tower Apartments 1615 does not have units with dishwashers.
