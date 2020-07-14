All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like Park Vista Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
Park Vista Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Park Vista Apartments

387 Arlington Ave E · (717) 619-8707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

387 Arlington Ave E, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom-1

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

One Bedroom-2

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

One Bedroom + Den-1

$1,025

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom-1

$1,125

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Two Bedroom-2

$1,175

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Vista Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
Come check out our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments!

Come home to Park Vista Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living!Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Park Vista home!Our community features a large playground, community grilling & picnic areas, and large laundry rooms with card-operated equipment. We are located across the street from an off-leash dog park, basketball courts, tennis courts, baseball fields, and a community garden! Cats and dogs are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1,6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $85
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Assigned garage parking $75.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Vista Apartments have any available units?
Park Vista Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $950 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,125. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Vista Apartments have?
Some of Park Vista Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Vista Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park Vista Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Vista Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Vista Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park Vista Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park Vista Apartments offers parking.
Does Park Vista Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Vista Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Vista Apartments have a pool?
No, Park Vista Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Park Vista Apartments have accessible units?
No, Park Vista Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Park Vista Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Vista Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Park Vista Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55108
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Evergreen East - 1281
1281 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
EVERGREEN EAST
1265 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Parkview Apts.
1244 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity