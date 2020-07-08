All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:40 AM

1139 Reaney Ave

1139 East Reaney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1139 East Reaney Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
playground
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
Looking for openness and charm? Then this 3 bdrm 1 bath home is for you.
You enter the home into a nice screened-in porch, perfect for those hot summer nights. Then there is an open living room connected to the dining room. This area is perfect space for a family to make some wonderful memories. The large open kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for all your cooking needs and there is also room for a small breakfast nook where you can enjoy a view of the back yard. The upstairs features 3 bdrms with 2 of them being medium sized. Third room would be perfect for an office or kids play area.
Back yard is nicely sized and also has a detached garage off of the alley.
There are schools for all ages within a 2 mile radius of the home. There is also a community playground within blocks of the home.
Don't wait, call us today to schedule your tour.
Income guidelines must be $4200 a month net pay. Resident is responsible for all utilities of the home, plus lawn care and snow removal.
Application fees are $45 per adult 18 and older for any adult that will be residing in the home.
Sorry, but this home does not currently meet Section 8 guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 Reaney Ave have any available units?
1139 Reaney Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1139 Reaney Ave have?
Some of 1139 Reaney Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 Reaney Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Reaney Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Reaney Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1139 Reaney Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1139 Reaney Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1139 Reaney Ave offers parking.
Does 1139 Reaney Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 Reaney Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Reaney Ave have a pool?
No, 1139 Reaney Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1139 Reaney Ave have accessible units?
No, 1139 Reaney Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Reaney Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 Reaney Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

