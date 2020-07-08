1139 Reaney Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony garage playground range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground garage

Looking for openness and charm? Then this 3 bdrm 1 bath home is for you.

You enter the home into a nice screened-in porch, perfect for those hot summer nights. Then there is an open living room connected to the dining room. This area is perfect space for a family to make some wonderful memories. The large open kitchen has plenty of cabinet space for all your cooking needs and there is also room for a small breakfast nook where you can enjoy a view of the back yard. The upstairs features 3 bdrms with 2 of them being medium sized. Third room would be perfect for an office or kids play area.

Back yard is nicely sized and also has a detached garage off of the alley.

There are schools for all ages within a 2 mile radius of the home. There is also a community playground within blocks of the home.

Don't wait, call us today to schedule your tour.

Income guidelines must be $4200 a month net pay. Resident is responsible for all utilities of the home, plus lawn care and snow removal.

Application fees are $45 per adult 18 and older for any adult that will be residing in the home.

Sorry, but this home does not currently meet Section 8 guidelines.