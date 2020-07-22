Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage accessible 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby media room online portal smoke-free community

Lexington Hills Apartments have much to offer! The community is located in an established neighborhood just minutes from historic downtown St. Paul. Beautiful trees and plants surround the property. Enjoy hot summer days lounging by the sparkling outdoor pool. Spacious balconies available on many apartments. Our community also features a fitness center, party room, attached garages and on site laundry rooms.



Our apartments feature renovated interiors including granite countertops, stainless appliances, A/C, dishwasher, garbage disposal, large closets, and spacious balconies. Let our leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Call our friendly staff today to schedule a tour of your new home!



Lexington Hills is a smoke free property.



