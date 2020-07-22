All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like Lexington Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
Lexington Hills
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:07 PM

Lexington Hills

360 S Lexington Pkwy · (952) 234-8958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Macalester - Groveland
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

360 S Lexington Pkwy, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,444

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,544

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,544

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lexington Hills.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
Lexington Hills Apartments have much to offer! The community is located in an established neighborhood just minutes from historic downtown St. Paul. Beautiful trees and plants surround the property. Enjoy hot summer days lounging by the sparkling outdoor pool. Spacious balconies available on many apartments. Our community also features a fitness center, party room, attached garages and on site laundry rooms.

Our apartments feature renovated interiors including granite countertops, stainless appliances, A/C, dishwasher, garbage disposal, large closets, and spacious balconies. Let our leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Call our friendly staff today to schedule a tour of your new home!

Lexington Hills is a smoke free property.

SEE OUR COMMUNITY VIDEO TOUR!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage locker:free, limited availability

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lexington Hills have any available units?
Lexington Hills has 7 units available starting at $1,444 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Lexington Hills have?
Some of Lexington Hills's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lexington Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Lexington Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lexington Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Lexington Hills is pet friendly.
Does Lexington Hills offer parking?
Yes, Lexington Hills offers parking.
Does Lexington Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lexington Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lexington Hills have a pool?
Yes, Lexington Hills has a pool.
Does Lexington Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Lexington Hills has accessible units.
Does Lexington Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lexington Hills has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Lexington Hills?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S
St. Paul, MN 55116
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
Parkview - 1224
1224 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave
St. Paul, MN 55103
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
Tower Apartments 1609
1609 Ford Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55116
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Paul 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity