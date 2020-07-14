1512 Woodbridge St, St. Paul, MN 55117 North of Maryland
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 1512-209 · Avail. Sep 1
$990
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft
Unit 1541-305 · Avail. Sep 1
$990
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lamplighter Village.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Welcome to Lamplighter Village. We are located on the north end of St. Paul, and are proud to offer the best service in the Twin Cities, including expansive programming for all ages provided by our award-winning staff. Visit your new home today, and see the differences that make Lamplighter Village a community you'll be proud to call home!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40-$55
Deposit: $300, up to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Additional for a low $10 a month
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Lamplighter Village have any available units?
Lamplighter Village has 2 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Lamplighter Village have?
Some of Lamplighter Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lamplighter Village currently offering any rent specials?
Lamplighter Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lamplighter Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Lamplighter Village is pet friendly.
Does Lamplighter Village offer parking?
Yes, Lamplighter Village offers parking.
Does Lamplighter Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lamplighter Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lamplighter Village have a pool?
Yes, Lamplighter Village has a pool.
Does Lamplighter Village have accessible units?
No, Lamplighter Village does not have accessible units.
Does Lamplighter Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lamplighter Village has units with dishwashers.