Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Welcome to Lamplighter Village. We are located on the north end of St. Paul, and are proud to offer the best service in the Twin Cities, including expansive programming for all ages provided by our award-winning staff. Visit your new home today, and see the differences that make Lamplighter Village a community you'll be proud to call home!