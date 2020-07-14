All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like Lamplighter Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
Lamplighter Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Lamplighter Village

1512 Woodbridge St · (833) 917-1873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
North of Maryland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1512 Woodbridge St, St. Paul, MN 55117
North of Maryland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1512-209 · Avail. Sep 1

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Unit 1541-305 · Avail. Sep 1

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lamplighter Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Welcome to Lamplighter Village. We are located on the north end of St. Paul, and are proud to offer the best service in the Twin Cities, including expansive programming for all ages provided by our award-winning staff. Visit your new home today, and see the differences that make Lamplighter Village a community you'll be proud to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40-$55
Deposit: $300, up to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Additional for a low $10 a month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lamplighter Village have any available units?
Lamplighter Village has 2 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Lamplighter Village have?
Some of Lamplighter Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lamplighter Village currently offering any rent specials?
Lamplighter Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lamplighter Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Lamplighter Village is pet friendly.
Does Lamplighter Village offer parking?
Yes, Lamplighter Village offers parking.
Does Lamplighter Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lamplighter Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lamplighter Village have a pool?
Yes, Lamplighter Village has a pool.
Does Lamplighter Village have accessible units?
No, Lamplighter Village does not have accessible units.
Does Lamplighter Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lamplighter Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Lamplighter Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N
St. Paul, MN 55119
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55116
Oxbo
202 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55102
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
St. Paul Avenue
956 Saint Paul Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity