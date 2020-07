Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful large 1 BR condo tucked behind Historic Summit Ave. The unit has a very european feel to it. Tall ceilings, central air, built in bookcases, hardwood floors, large rooms, in unit laundry and more. Walk to the University Club, Grand & Selby Aves No Section 8. Broker related to Owner. Please take the Matterport 3D Virtual Tour.