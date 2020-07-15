/
Hamline University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:43 AM
65 Apartments For Rent Near Hamline University
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
30 Units Available
Snelling Hamline
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,367
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
34 Units Available
St. Anthony
2700 University
2700 University Ave W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,338
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1237 sqft
Superb location on the Green Line puts you close to everything you need in St. Paul. Elegant interiors complement the spacious community amenities: coffee bar, green community, free sporting event tickets, cycling and more.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
91 Units Available
Merriam Park East
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,195
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
983 sqft
Sitting above a familiar and inviting dark wood paneled pub, burrowed at the corner of Selby and Snelling Avenues, Harper Apartments offers co-working desks and offices, and a variety of living options with charming amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
18 Units Available
St. Anthony
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,325
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1157 sqft
The Lyric at Carleton Place is smack dab in the middle of the Twin Cities metro area, right in between downtown Minneapolis and downtown St. Paul.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
13 Units Available
South Frogtown
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,115
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
85 Units Available
Energy Park
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,105
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,010
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1075 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
St. Anthony
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,351
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1346 sqft
Located just off I-34 close to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and the light rail. Luxury apartments with washer/dryer in unit, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and more. Community has sauna, pool and large common patios.
Last updated July 14 at 07:12 PM
15 Units Available
Falcon Heights
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
945 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
16 Units Available
Energy Park
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
898 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
12 Units Available
Falcon Heights
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$917
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1000 sqft
One-bedroom apartments near bus lines and shopping for access to best of the Twin Cities. Carpeting and extra storage make apartments comfortable. Community includes pool, garage and on-site laundry. Cats welcome.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Energy Park
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1056 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
5 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
913 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
8 Units Available
Hamline
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
Studio
$1,040
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,069
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
810 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
2 Units Available
Summit - University
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
775 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood in St. Paul, you’ll love this unique building! Crocus Hill Flats has unique one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, filled with natural light from oversize windows.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Macalester - Groveland
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,384
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
868 sqft
We’re excited to have you join us in the charming and energetic Macalester-Groveland neighborhood. We’ve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
2 Units Available
Roselawn
Roseville Terrace
1759 Dunlap St N, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
875 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with huge balconies/patios, lots of light and updated appliances. Located close to I-694 and I-35 for easy access to downtown.
Last updated July 15 at 06:15 AM
5 Units Available
St. Anthony
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a residential neighborhood, about 6 miles from downtown St. Paul. Easy access to highways 94 and 280. The one-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes feature on-site laundry and off-street parking.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 AM
2 Units Available
Merriam Park West
Laurel Flats
2057 Laurel Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
610 sqft
With an amazing walk score of 87, this small and charming building is located on the corner of Cleveland and Laurel Avenues, across the street from the University of St.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Cottage Terrace - 1365
1365 West Cottage Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$740
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartmentsnow available! Come home to Cottage Terrace Apartmentsthe finest in apartment living! Our on-site management and maintenance staff will ensure that youll be proud to call Cottage Terrace home! Heat, water and trash
Last updated July 13 at 09:06 PM
2 Units Available
Falcon Heights
Falcon Arms
1697 Fry Street, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
750 sqft
Excellent location!! Conveniently located near the University of Minnesota, Hamline University, downtown St. Paul, State Fair grounds, bus lines, restaurants, golf course, local services, shopping centers, recreation and entertainment.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
1 Unit Available
South Como
Como Lakes Apartments
807 Como Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
805, 807, 811 Como Ave, St Paul, MN 55108 Como Apartments offer serene living in a wonderful neighborhood. The homes feature large one and two bedrooms homes with spacious closets and extra storage available.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
2 Units Available
Snelling Hamline
Portland Avenue Apartments
1397 Portland Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
900 sqft
Classically styled units in the Merriam Park neighborhood, only minutes from Downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul. Units with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, private entrances, and separate dining areas. Parking and additional storage available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Falcon Heights
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,289
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and area parks. This newer community offers modern amenities. Pets permitted. Controlled access provided. Large closets and carpeting throughout these homes. Balconies provided.