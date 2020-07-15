/
/
/
Bethel University
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:15 AM
3 Apartments For Rent Near Bethel University
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
917 sqft
2 Bedroom remodeled apartment in Coon Rapids - Located in a beautiful residential neighborhood, Garden Oaks Apartments is a hidden jewel in the city of Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Lake Josephine
Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr, Roseville, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,073
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1025 sqft
Tree-lined apartment complex with indoor swimming pool, near Rosedale Shopping Center. Apartments have garbage disposal, air conditioning, oven and dishwasher. On-site laundry, garage, gym and clubhouse. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:30 AM
2 Units Available
Fountain Terrace
751 1st Ave NW, New Brighton, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
726 sqft
Luxury community with units that have air conditioning, patios and internet. Community offers residents garage parking, picnic areas and controlled access. Convenient location near I-35W and I-694 for easy commuting.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNShoreview, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNSt. Anthony, MNFalcon Heights, MNColumbia Heights, MN