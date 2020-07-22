/
summit hill
181 Apartments for rent in Summit Hill, St. Paul, MN
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
9 Units Available
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1106 sqft
Located in a lively neighborhood right in the midst of an array of restaurants, businesses and newly renovated homes, amenities include granite counters, bay windows, and more.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Grand & Dale
628 Grand Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$929
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,144
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Grand and Dale apartments are the epitome of convenient living. The community is located on historic beautiful Grand Avenue in St. Paul. Everything you need from shopping to dining is within walking distance.
Last updated July 22 at 06:45 PM
3 Units Available
L and O
215 Dunlap St S, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
850 sqft
Close to I-94, I-35, and Hwy 5, with easy access to Downtown St. Louis and the Mall of America. Controlled entry apartments with off-street parking. Near public transportation.
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
833 Grand Avenue
833 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment on Grand Avenue! This apartment has been completely updated, has vintage character with detailed finishes.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
792 Grand Avenue
792 Grand Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
775 sqft
This amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located above quaint shops and restaurants and is available September 1st. There are wood floors throughout the majority of the unit with ceramic tile in the bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Summit Hill
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
29 Units Available
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,182
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,513
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
38 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,404
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lexington Hills Apartments have much to offer! The community is located in an established neighborhood just minutes from historic downtown St. Paul. Beautiful trees and plants surround the property.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
34 Units Available
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,293
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1300 sqft
Unique floor plans available from studio to townhouse in this luxurious historic property, the former Liberty State Bank. Upscale, newly renovated apartments above ground-floor shops. Convenient urban location in downtown Saint Paul.
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
1 Unit Available
Crocus Hill Flats
744 Ashland Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
775 sqft
Nestled in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood in St. Paul, you’ll love this unique building! Crocus Hill Flats has unique one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, filled with natural light from oversize windows.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
155 Units Available
The Hill
255 Western Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,225
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
Welcome to The Hill Apartments — an charming community nestled in the architecturally-pleasing neighborhood of Cathedral Hill, set to welcome you in November 2020! Begin a new life journey in one of our St Paul, MN, apartments and be inspired every
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Randolf Apartments
1469 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
630 sqft
Randolph Apartments is located at 1469 Randolph Ave. St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Randolph Apartments offers 1 bedroom apartments of size 630 sq.ft.
Last updated July 22 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Portland Avenue Apartments
1397 Portland Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
900 sqft
Classically styled units in the Merriam Park neighborhood, only minutes from Downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul. Units with hardwood floors, ceiling fans, private entrances, and separate dining areas. Parking and additional storage available.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
415 Bay St
415 Bay Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
Cute 2 Bed, 1 Bath $1295 - Property Id: 318947 Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Available 8-1-20! Great location, quiet street. Nice layout, beautiful wood floors. Washer and dryer are an additional $35 per month. Application fee $45.00/adult.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
479 Laurel Ave Apt 2W
479 West Laurel Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1407 sqft
Available August 1, 2020! Absolutely gorgeous main level two-bedroom, one full bath condo in fantastic St. Paul location! You will be living in the historic birthplace of F.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
737 Mercer Street S
737 Mercer Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1533 sqft
Located just off West 7th Street between the Macalester Groveland and Highland neighborhoods of St. Paul and just steps from the Mississippi River/Shepard Road, this Victoria Park Townhomes 2BR, 2BA is an amazing value for the area.
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
878 Carroll Avenue
878 West Carroll Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
768 sqft
**In-person showings are currently suspended due to COVID-19. Please review the video and photos. If you are interested in this property, please contact the agent at Darcy@PRORealtyServices.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
735 Mercer Street S
735 Mercer Street, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1535 sqft
Located just off West 7th Street and steps from the Mississippi River/Shepard Road, this Victoria Park Townhomes 3BR, 1.5 BA is an amazing value for the area.
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1065 Selby Ave
1065 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$845
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Lovely and updated studio vintage apartment - 10 unit building on Selby near Lexington. Ceramic tile floors and ceramic in bathroom. New stainless steel refrigerator. New ceiling fan and new lights. New bathroom vanity medicine cabinet.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
300 West Fuller Avenue - 300-3
300 Fuller Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
280 West Fuller Avenue - 280-8
280 West Fuller Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
310 West Fuller Avenue - 310-2
310 Fuller Ave, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
250 West Fuller Avenue - 250-2
250 Fuller Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$915
600 sqft
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time.
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
431 Portland Avenue
431 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
2001 sqft
Exquisite, executive rental located in the beautiful Summit Hill neighborhood.
