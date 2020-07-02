All apartments in St. Paul
St. Paul, MN
The Blair Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

The Blair Apartments

400 Selby Ave · (612) 255-6894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN 55102
Summit Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit 330 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

Unit 401 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1055 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Blair Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bike storage
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
guest suite
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
The Blair is located on Selby Avenue between Western Avenue and Dale Avenue in the historic Cathedral Hill area of St. Paul. The vibrant neighborhood has a mixture of restaurants, local businesses and beautifully refurbished Victorian homes. Our Cathedral Hill, St. Paul apartments offer spacious one and two-bedroom units in a secured access building with underground heated parking. Each apartment has its own air conditioner and heating system, a rare find in the historic area. Residents enjoy use of the Club Room and large Rooftop Terrace with gas grills that are perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400, based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Blair Apartments have any available units?
The Blair Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does The Blair Apartments have?
Some of The Blair Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Blair Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Blair Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Blair Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Blair Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Blair Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Blair Apartments offers parking.
Does The Blair Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Blair Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Blair Apartments have a pool?
No, The Blair Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Blair Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Blair Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Blair Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Blair Apartments has units with dishwashers.
