1000 Scheffer Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come view this conveniently-located 3-bed, 1-bath single-family home available now in St. Paul! Two of the bedrooms in this bungalow are located on the main level, while the upstairs third bedroom includes a loft area and large closets. Other features of the property include hardwood floors, new windows and mechanicals, new central A/C, porch, living room, dining room with built-in buffet, and updated kitchen featuring beautiful new appliances. This home also includes a detached 2-car garage and a private fenced-in yard with deck. walking distance to Trader Joes, five minutes from the MSP Airport and Downtown St. Paul with multiple nearby bus lines. Tenant responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Security Deposit: $1,645. Sorry no cats and no smoking. Owner will accept small to medium dog with additional fees. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!