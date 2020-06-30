All apartments in St. Paul
1000 Scheffer Avenue

1000 West Scheffer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1000 West Scheffer Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come view this conveniently-located 3-bed, 1-bath single-family home available now in St. Paul! Two of the bedrooms in this bungalow are located on the main level, while the upstairs third bedroom includes a loft area and large closets. Other features of the property include hardwood floors, new windows and mechanicals, new central A/C, porch, living room, dining room with built-in buffet, and updated kitchen featuring beautiful new appliances. This home also includes a detached 2-car garage and a private fenced-in yard with deck. walking distance to Trader Joes, five minutes from the MSP Airport and Downtown St. Paul with multiple nearby bus lines. Tenant responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Security Deposit: $1,645. Sorry no cats and no smoking. Owner will accept small to medium dog with additional fees. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Scheffer Avenue have any available units?
1000 Scheffer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Scheffer Avenue have?
Some of 1000 Scheffer Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Scheffer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Scheffer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Scheffer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Scheffer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Scheffer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Scheffer Avenue offers parking.
Does 1000 Scheffer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Scheffer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Scheffer Avenue have a pool?
No, 1000 Scheffer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Scheffer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1000 Scheffer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Scheffer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Scheffer Avenue has units with dishwashers.

