2648 Vernon Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Available September 1st. This home has been beautifully remodeled with a newly built oversized two-car garage. Fully fenced backyard with stamped concrete patio. Other special highlights include a covered front porch, beautiful hardwood floors, heated bathroom floors, granite countertops, updated lighting fixtures, large unfinished basement with laundry and storage. Home is wired with smart home technology. Great location off Hwy 100 & 394. Located a couple of blocks from West End shopping and restaurants. Only 5.5 miles from Downtown Minneapolis. Tenants responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. Small Dogs welcome with an additional deposit or pet rent. Application fee $55 per adult. (Monthly Rent: $2195.00 +$7 P&R fee)(Security Deposit: $2195.00)($150 Admin Fee due at lease signing) (Lease Terms: 24+ months)