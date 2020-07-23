All apartments in St. Louis Park
St. Louis Park, MN
2648 Vernon Avenue S
Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:25 PM

2648 Vernon Avenue S

2648 Vernon Avenue South · (320) 400-3424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2648 Vernon Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Birchwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available September 1st. This home has been beautifully remodeled with a newly built oversized two-car garage. Fully fenced backyard with stamped concrete patio. Other special highlights include a covered front porch, beautiful hardwood floors, heated bathroom floors, granite countertops, updated lighting fixtures, large unfinished basement with laundry and storage. Home is wired with smart home technology. Great location off Hwy 100 & 394. Located a couple of blocks from West End shopping and restaurants. Only 5.5 miles from Downtown Minneapolis. Tenants responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. Small Dogs welcome with an additional deposit or pet rent. Application fee $55 per adult. (Monthly Rent: $2195.00 +$7 P&R fee)(Security Deposit: $2195.00)($150 Admin Fee due at lease signing) (Lease Terms: 24+ months)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2648 Vernon Avenue S have any available units?
2648 Vernon Avenue S has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2648 Vernon Avenue S have?
Some of 2648 Vernon Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2648 Vernon Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
2648 Vernon Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2648 Vernon Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2648 Vernon Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 2648 Vernon Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 2648 Vernon Avenue S offers parking.
Does 2648 Vernon Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2648 Vernon Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2648 Vernon Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 2648 Vernon Avenue S has a pool.
Does 2648 Vernon Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 2648 Vernon Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 2648 Vernon Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2648 Vernon Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2648 Vernon Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2648 Vernon Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
