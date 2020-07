Amenities

in unit laundry golf room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse concierge courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access volleyball court yoga cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance business center car charging coffee bar golf room guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Central Park West Apartments. A lavish collection of unparalleled amenities, an extensive selection of ultra-luxe studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, and our caliber of resident services are what makes us stand apart. With so many perks within reach, our luxurious St Louis Park apartments will make you stand straighter, walk with just a little more swagger, and smile more without you even noticing it.



Enjoy all you want and more than you need. Multiple lounge areas, private courtyards, a rooftop terrace, and a hotel-inspired swimming pool with hot tub, sundeck, an outdoor kitchen, and grilling area are just the tip of the iceberg. Garage parking, bike storage, a state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio and fitness on-demand, a conference room, a golf simulator, and a dog wash take upscale living to the next level. In your apartment, superior finishes collide with premium fixtures to create th