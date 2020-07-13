All apartments in St. Louis Park
Find more places like The Gables at Park Pointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
The Gables at Park Pointe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

The Gables at Park Pointe

Open Now until 5pm
1361 Hampshire Ave S · (612) 255-6153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive $500 of FREE rent on two bedrooms for 11, 12, and 13 month lease terms. Ask property agent for details. Discount taken off of second FULL month of rent.
Browse Similar Places
St. Louis Park
See all
Eliot
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1361 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN 55426
Eliot

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 61-309 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 61-202 · Avail. now

$1,901

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Gables at Park Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
garage
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Be in the heart of great schools and the established community of St. Louis Park when you live at this smoke-free community with fantastic amenities just next door at your sister community, Park Pointe.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 deposit - call for pet deposit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: outside patio: in every unit

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Gables at Park Pointe have any available units?
The Gables at Park Pointe has 2 units available starting at $1,229 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Gables at Park Pointe have?
Some of The Gables at Park Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Gables at Park Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
The Gables at Park Pointe is offering the following rent specials: Receive $500 of FREE rent on two bedrooms for 11, 12, and 13 month lease terms. Ask property agent for details. Discount taken off of second FULL month of rent.
Is The Gables at Park Pointe pet-friendly?
No, The Gables at Park Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis Park.
Does The Gables at Park Pointe offer parking?
Yes, The Gables at Park Pointe offers parking.
Does The Gables at Park Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Gables at Park Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Gables at Park Pointe have a pool?
Yes, The Gables at Park Pointe has a pool.
Does The Gables at Park Pointe have accessible units?
No, The Gables at Park Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does The Gables at Park Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Gables at Park Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does The Gables at Park Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Gables at Park Pointe has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Gables at Park Pointe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Uptown West Apartments
3150 Raleigh Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Park Towers Apartments
4820 Highway 7
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Central Park West
1511 Utica Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd
St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Elan West End
1325 Utica Avenue South
St. Louis Park, MN 55416

Similar Pages

St. Louis Park 1 BedroomsSt. Louis Park 2 Bedrooms
St. Louis Park Apartments with ParkingSt. Louis Park Pet Friendly Places
St. Louis Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfe ParkTriangleEliot
Oak HillElmwood
BirchwoodBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity