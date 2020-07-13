1361 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN 55426 Eliot
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 61-309 · Avail. Sep 4
$1,229
Studio · 1 Bath · 522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 61-202 · Avail. now
$1,901
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Gables at Park Pointe.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
garage
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Be in the heart of great schools and the established community of St. Louis Park when you live at this smoke-free community with fantastic amenities just next door at your sister community, Park Pointe.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 deposit - call for pet deposit
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: outside patio: in every unit
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Gables at Park Pointe have any available units?
The Gables at Park Pointe has 2 units available starting at $1,229 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Gables at Park Pointe have?
Some of The Gables at Park Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Gables at Park Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
The Gables at Park Pointe is offering the following rent specials: Receive $500 of FREE rent on two bedrooms for 11, 12, and 13 month lease terms. Ask property agent for details. Discount taken off of second FULL month of rent.