Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Minikahda Court Apartments

3504 Minikahda Ct · (952) 260-8941
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3504 Minikahda Ct, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Wolfe Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 3524-0A · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 3554-14 · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3560-21 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Minikahda Court Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
Minikahda Court offers studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in St. Louis Park, MN. Minikhada Courts is located near a 1.8 mile nature trail circling the Bass Lake Nature preserve that connects to the Hennepin County Three Rivers trail system. Our community is close to Lake Calhoun, as well as shopping, dining, recreation in Uptown Minneapolis. Minikahda Court has individual garage stall parking, extra storage, onsite laundry, fitness center, outdoor pool and deck, open courtyards, gazebo and a BBQ area. Each apartment home includes air conditioning, ceiling fans and floor-to-ceiling closets.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 9 months (an additional $20/month), 6 months (plus $30/month)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: up to $500 (credit dependent)
Move-in Fees: $99 admin fee
Additional: Heat included
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Weight limit: 45 lbs
Dogs
rent: $45/month
Cats
rent: $35/month
Parking Details: Open parking; Garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage closet (located in basement): included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Minikahda Court Apartments have any available units?
Minikahda Court Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,139 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Minikahda Court Apartments have?
Some of Minikahda Court Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Minikahda Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Minikahda Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Minikahda Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Minikahda Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Minikahda Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Minikahda Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Minikahda Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Minikahda Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Minikahda Court Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Minikahda Court Apartments has a pool.
Does Minikahda Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Minikahda Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Minikahda Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Minikahda Court Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Minikahda Court Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Minikahda Court Apartments has units with air conditioning.
