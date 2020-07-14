Minikahda Court Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage

Minikahda Court offers studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent in St. Louis Park, MN. Minikhada Courts is located near a 1.8 mile nature trail circling the Bass Lake Nature preserve that connects to the Hennepin County Three Rivers trail system. Our community is close to Lake Calhoun, as well as shopping, dining, recreation in Uptown Minneapolis. Minikahda Court has individual garage stall parking, extra storage, onsite laundry, fitness center, outdoor pool and deck, open courtyards, gazebo and a BBQ area. Each apartment home includes air conditioning, ceiling fans and floor-to-ceiling closets.