Amenities
Centrally located In Riverside, Minneapolis, amenity-rich Luna Apartments offers everything you desire for a luminous lifestyle. Visit the Luna Lounge with game table, TVs, comfortable seating, wi-fi, and coffee bar. Keep in shape year-round in our Recharge Fitness Center. Work from home in the Base Camp conference room. Relax on our rooftop Moon Deck and enjoy fabulous skyline views day or night. When it’s time for a ride, the Orbit Bike Storage room w/repair station keeps your wheels safe and ready to go. Pet Friendly Luna allows two pets and provides your dog the fenced Fido Fun Run. Luna also offers Underground Parking and Guest Suites.