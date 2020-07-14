Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse coffee bar elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage guest suite internet access accessible garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center fire pit key fob access package receiving

Centrally located In Riverside, Minneapolis, amenity-rich Luna Apartments offers everything you desire for a luminous lifestyle. Visit the Luna Lounge with game table, TVs, comfortable seating, wi-fi, and coffee bar. Keep in shape year-round in our Recharge Fitness Center. Work from home in the Base Camp conference room. Relax on our rooftop Moon Deck and enjoy fabulous skyline views day or night. When it’s time for a ride, the Orbit Bike Storage room w/repair station keeps your wheels safe and ready to go. Pet Friendly Luna allows two pets and provides your dog the fenced Fido Fun Run. Luna also offers Underground Parking and Guest Suites.