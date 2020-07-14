All apartments in Minneapolis
Luna
Luna

2520 8th St S · (612) 230-8144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Now offering 1 month free on select lease terms!
Location

2520 8th St S, Minneapolis, MN 55454
Cedar-Riverside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Unit 602 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 511 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Luna.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
guest suite
internet access
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
fire pit
key fob access
package receiving
Centrally located In Riverside, Minneapolis, amenity-rich Luna Apartments offers everything you desire for a luminous lifestyle. Visit the Luna Lounge with game table, TVs, comfortable seating, wi-fi, and coffee bar. Keep in shape year-round in our Recharge Fitness Center. Work from home in the Base Camp conference room. Relax on our rooftop Moon Deck and enjoy fabulous skyline views day or night. When it’s time for a ride, the Orbit Bike Storage room w/repair station keeps your wheels safe and ready to go. Pet Friendly Luna allows two pets and provides your dog the fenced Fido Fun Run. Luna also offers Underground Parking and Guest Suites.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 12, 15, 18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
rent: 1 dog: $50/month, 2 dogs: $75/month
Cats
rent: 1 cat: $25/month, 2 cats: $40/month
Parking Details: Heated Underground Parking Garage: $125-$150/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Luna have any available units?
Luna has 13 units available starting at $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Luna have?
Some of Luna's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Luna currently offering any rent specials?
Luna is offering the following rent specials: Now offering 1 month free on select lease terms!
Is Luna pet-friendly?
Yes, Luna is pet friendly.
Does Luna offer parking?
Yes, Luna offers parking.
Does Luna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Luna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Luna have a pool?
No, Luna does not have a pool.
Does Luna have accessible units?
Yes, Luna has accessible units.
Does Luna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Luna has units with dishwashers.
