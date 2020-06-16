All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 11 2019 at 7:14 AM

1503 Washington Street Northeast

1503 Washington Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Washington Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Logan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Large lower 2 Bed + Den unit available in NE Minneapolis duplex. Beautiful home with original woodwork, large pocket doors, big bedroom closets, and high ceilings. Shared washer and dryer in the basement (2 washers, 2 dryers) along with extra room for storage. No pets. The unit is 5 blocks from Indeed Brewing, Centro & Able Brewery, and the route 17 bus stop is directly across the street. This is a fun area in the heart of NE and close to downtown with lots of restaurants, breweries, art, and shops. $1490.00/mo, $1490.00 security deposit. Water is included. Call, text or email Leu. AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 start, possibly earlier if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

