Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking 24hr gym bike storage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage

Come home to all the luxury conveniences & modern services you deserve when you live at M on Hennepin! Enjoy 24/7 fitness center, indoor bike storage, outdoor terrace with grills, innovative underground car-lift parking and electric vehicle charging stations. M on Hennepin features, studio, one bedrooms, two bedroom and penthouse homes. Designed with an open floor plan concept, upscale interior decor options and private balconies in almost all of the homes! Photos of similar unit.