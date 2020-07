Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry bathtub carpet ice maker oven stainless steel Property Amenities accessible bocce court clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly lobby package receiving

VELO was thoughtfully designed to provide residents with a genuine and inspiring environment that facilitates healthy sustainable living. Easy access to 170+ bike/walking trails, distinct local shops on the first level and in the bustling North Loop area, organic grocery store next door, public transportation, and rental bike stations make it apparent VELO is a hub in the urban lifestyle. The community provides many amenities that add convenience, revitalize, inspire, and satisfy everyday needs. Featuring storage lockers, guest parking, and a bike wash with an extensive bike repair station. Exercise in the fitness center, or yoga studio and then unwind in the cool down room or schedule a message. Entertain with the skyline of Downtown Minneapolis as your background on the outdoor club patio, bar, and grill, bocce ball court, or around the fire pit.